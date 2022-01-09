AKA scholarships offered to high school seniors in Buffalo, Amherst

Graduating high school seniors at public or charter schools in the Buffalo and Amherst school districts can apply for $500 scholarships being awarded by the Xi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Scholarship applications and the criteria for an award will be distributed to guidance counselors in the respective school districts and will be available starting Monday.

Awards, funded by the estate of the late community volunteer Georgie Stokes Walker, will be made to deserving students with a demonstrated need.

Applicants should submit completed applications by Feb. 11 to: xeo@xiepsilonomega.com or to Xi Epsilon Omega Chapter, PO Box 1851, Amherst, NY 14226.