 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AKA scholarships offered to high school seniors in Buffalo, Amherst
0 comments

AKA scholarships offered to high school seniors in Buffalo, Amherst

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Graduating high school seniors at public or charter schools in the Buffalo and Amherst school districts can apply for $500 scholarships being awarded by the Xi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Scholarship applications and the criteria for an award will be distributed to guidance counselors in the respective school districts and will be available starting Monday.

Awards, funded by the estate of the late community volunteer Georgie Stokes Walker, will be made to deserving students with a demonstrated need.

Applicants should submit completed applications by Feb. 11 to: xeo@xiepsilonomega.com or to Xi Epsilon Omega Chapter, PO Box 1851, Amherst, NY 14226.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Test-to-stay could start next week in Erie County; details of program revealed

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News