Airport, Northtowns lead the way in blizzard snowfall

The National Weather Service has released updated snowfall totals for the region.

A heavy lake-effect band has been in place over northern Erie County since Friday afternoon and is expected to remain relatively stationary through Saturday night.

Blowing snow from the powerful winds have caused significant drifts in many areas that are higher than the amount of snow that has actually fallen.

Here are the totals, as of Saturday morning:

• Buffalo Niagara International Airport - 27.8 inches

• Williamsville - 18

• Kenmore - 18

• Amherst - 14.7

• North Tonawanda - 14.5

• Lockport - 12

• Lancaster - 11.5

• Lake View - 9.5

• Hamburg - 8

• Medina - 6.8

• Batavia - 5.5

• Angola - 4.8