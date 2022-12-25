 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Airport, Northtowns continue to lead the way in snowfall accumulation

  Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Blizzard

Chuck Giglia plows snow away from his driveway in Buffalo's Elmwood Village on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
More than 3 1/2 feet of snow has fallen at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the latest snowfall totals as of Sunday morning, according to the weather service:

• BNIA  43 inches

• Williamsville  31.5

• Amherst  25.5

• Kenmore  24

• Lockport  24

• Hamburg  23.9

• Lancaster  23.5

• East Amherst  23.5

• Pendleton  23.2

• Tonawanda  22

• Lake View  21.9

• Elma  20

• West Seneca  18

• Medina  15.4

• Batavia  13.5

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

