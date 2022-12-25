Airport, Northtowns continue to lead the way in snowfall accumulation

More than 3 1/2 feet of snow has fallen at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are the latest snowfall totals as of Sunday morning, according to the weather service:
• BNIA – 43 inches
• Williamsville – 31.5
• Amherst – 25.5
• Kenmore – 24
• Lockport – 24
• Hamburg – 23.9
Support Local Journalism
• Lancaster – 23.5
• East Amherst – 23.5
• Pendleton – 23.2
People are also reading…
• Tonawanda – 22
• Lake View – 21.9
• Elma – 20
• West Seneca – 18
• Medina – 15.4
• Batavia – 13.5