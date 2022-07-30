Airdrop of rabies vaccine for wildlife to begin in Erie and Niagara counties

Small green packets of oral vaccine will be dropped from helicopters in densely populated areas of Erie and Niagara counties during the coming week to protect wild animals from rabies, health officials reported. The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and county health departments.

Low-flying small planes will distribute the vaccine from the air in all eight Western New York counties from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, weather permitting.

The packets, about the size of a quarter coin, also will be distributed on the ground in Niagara Falls and all areas of Erie County beginning Monday. Aug. 1.

"Protecting pets with a rabies vaccine is easy enough with a visit to the veterinarian or one of our free rabies vaccine clinics,” said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein. “Vaccinating wildlife in all corners of the county is much more challenging. But with the USDA and its oral rabies vaccination program, animals like raccoons, skunks and foxes – which are reservoirs for rabies virus – are protected against this deadly disease. This adds another layer of protection against rabies for pets and for humans.”