 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Air show delayed until 1:30 p.m. because of fog
0 comments
top story

Air show delayed until 1:30 p.m. because of fog

Support this work for $1 a month
Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront

People wait out the fog before the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront air show in Buffalo Saturday, June 19, 2021.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

The Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show has been delayed until 1:30 p.m. because of fog, event organizers announced at the event.

The four-hour air show was supposed to begin at noon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"The fog will eventually dissipate," said Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo. "But the timing of it will be tricky.... The fog has been lingering there."

The forecast is also showing a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms around 3 p.m., although Apffel said it looks like it won't start until late afternoon or evening.

"The greatest risk is between 4 and 8 p.m.," Apffel said.

Organizers told reporters that the military planes will fly in rain but not storms.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News