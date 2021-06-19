Air show delayed until 1:30 p.m. because of fog

The Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show has been delayed until 1:30 p.m. because of fog, event organizers announced at the event.

The four-hour air show was supposed to begin at noon.

"The fog will eventually dissipate," said Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo. "But the timing of it will be tricky.... The fog has been lingering there."

The forecast is also showing a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms around 3 p.m., although Apffel said it looks like it won't start until late afternoon or evening.

"The greatest risk is between 4 and 8 p.m.," Apffel said.

Organizers told reporters that the military planes will fly in rain but not storms.

Maki Becker

