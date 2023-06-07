Heavy haze covers the region. The sun looks orange. The air smells terrible. Some school districts have canceled outdoor activities and the governor is urging all school districts across the state to do the same.

On Wednesday, Western New York awoke to another day of unhealthy air as winds push a massive plume of smoke from out-of-control wildfires in Quebec over all of New York State and much of the Northeastern region of the United States.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health have issued an air quality advisory through midnight tonight for the entire state.

In Buffalo, the worst of today's smoky conditions are expected from now through midafternoon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Hitchcock.

According to AirNow.gov, which is operated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and partners, the air quality in Buffalo has worsened this morning to the "unhealthy" category and was on the verge of hitting "very unhealthy."

At that level, recommendations from health and environmental experts are the same ones we've been hearing the last few days, but a little more urgent.

For people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers: Avoid physical activities outdoors.

Everyone else should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep those activities short and consider moving activities inside or rescheduling.

Areas to the east are seeing even worse air. Syracuse's air quality was in the "hazardous" category – the most serious – at which point the EPA recommends everyone stay indoors and reduce activity levels.

"And then tomorrow we expect another plume to arrive late tonight and continue through much of the day Thursday," Hitchcock said. "We're kind of stuck in this pattern."

He explained that winds from the north and northeast are driving the smoke into the region.

Normally, the region sees winds from the south and southwest, he said, with occasional winds from the northeast.

"But for the past couple of weeks, the whole pattern has been blocked and nothing is moving," he said.

That pattern is expected to shift over the weekend, likely Sunday.

The Erie County Health Department said Wednesday that the haze is made up of smoke, soot and dust that can irritate eyes, nose, throat and lungs and smaller particles that can get into the lungs and bloodstream.

The most vulnerable to the smoky air are older adults, babies, children and teens (especially those with asthma), smokers, people with heart and lung disease and pregnant people.

People with heart disease are at higher risk for serious problems including heart attack. Symptoms include chest pain or tightness, a fast heartbeat, feeling out of breath and being more tired than usual.

The Health Department recommended limiting time outdoors and choosing easier exercise activities if outdoors. Some people may choose to use air filters inside their homes.

Health officials said that a "well-fitted N95 mask" can filter out some particles and may help people who have to go outside for an extended period of time. "People who wear N95 masks when outside should avoid strenuous activity," the health department said in a statement Wednesday. "Reducing exposure to polluted outdoor air is the best way to avoid negative health effects."

Buffalo Schools canceled all outdoor activities today and Gov. Kathy Hochul made an announcement late Wednesday morning "strongly" urging all school districts to do the same.

The NYS Public High School Athletic Association was making adjustments to its game schedules. The girls flag football final at Sweet Home that was to take place tonight was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

The pollution from the smoke can lead to increased hospitalizations. Erie County Medical Center has not yet seen an increase in patients showing up at the emergency room with health problems related to air quality, said spokesman Peter Cutler Wednesday morning. "But we are monitoring it closely and are prepared should there be any increase," he said.

There are more than 160 forest fires burning in Quebec, and a total of more than 400 across Canada, according to the Associated Press. Quebec is seeking international help in fighting the fires during what Canadian officials are saying may be Canada's worst fire season ever, the AP reported.

“The situation remains serious,” Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said. “The images that we have seen so far this season are some of the most severe we have we have ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.”

Quebec has enough firefighters to battle about 30 blazes. They are expecting about 200 firefighters from the U.S. and France to help and are in talks with Costa Rica, Portugal and Chile for more.

New York State deployed last week a DEC forest ranger who is an expert wildland fighter to help battle fires in Eastern Canada. There have been a handful of wildfires across the state over the last couple of weeks.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she sent a letter to U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore calling on the Forest Service to stand ready to support any request from Canada for U.S. support in suppressing the spread of wildfires in Quebec.

Sen. Chuck Schumer addressed the situation from the Senate floor Wednesday morning, saying the fires and smoky "is a warning from nature."

"We cannot ignore that climate change continues to make these disasters worse," Schumer said. "Warmer temperatures and severe droughts mean forests burn faster, burn hotter, and burn bigger. And the warming is happening at a faster pace in countries with higher latitudes. None of this – none of this – is coincidence."