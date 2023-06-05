The state has issued an air quality health advisory for Western New York for Monday through midnight.

"Fine particulate matter" in the air has prompted the alert.

"Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive to [the particulate matter]," according to a joint statement from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health.

The alert doesn't specify what's causing the problems with the air.

However, wildfires raging across Canada have caused plumes of smoke to drift over the region for several weeks now, causing the sky to look hazy.

The smoke has come from different locations across Canada as the wildfires have sprung up, said Jon Hitchcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Buffalo.

"First, it was from Alberta. Last week, we had smoke from Nova Scotia. Now, it's mainly in Quebec where they've had 30 to 40 wildfires," Hitchcock said.

The winds are pushing the smoke south into the Great Lakes region and all across New York State and much of the Northeast.

"When you look up today there's a lack of blue sky. It looks hazy or cloudy. That's the reason," he said.

While most of the smoke is high above the region, some of it has worked its way down to the surface.

Hitchcock recommended those who have lung issues to "take it easy when they got outside."

In the meantime, the temperatures should remain mild throughout the week, with highs in the 70s. There's little to no rain in the forecast although there's the possibility for "hit or miss" showers later in the week.