Smoke from Canadian wildfires was still drifting south over Western New York for a fourth day in a row, but on Thursday, it seemed the worst was over.

"Today is much improved," said National Weather Service of Buffalo meteorologist Tony Ansuini Thursday morning.

While air quality advisories remained in effect Thursday and were extended through Friday for Western New York, New York City and Long Island City, the haze over Buffalo had thinned considerably by Thursday.

After the air quality index hit 230 Thursday afternoon, a level the EPA considers "very unhealthy," on Thursday, Buffalo's air hovered between "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

You can thank the clouds.

The cloud cover over Western New York was helping keep the giant plumes of smoke away from the surface Thursday.

"If it were clear right now, it would be a very different story," Ansuini said. "So that will help us out."

Still, the smell of smoke still lingered and people's eyes and throats and air passages were still irritated after the Buffalo-area unfamiliar with the impacts of wildfires dealt with another day of smoke-filled haze. Smoke from more than 100 wildfires in Quebec has polluted the air over a large swath of the Northeast and East Coast over the last couple of days, with Central New York and New York City experiencing unprecedented smoke that turned their skies red and prompted warnings for residents to stay inside as much as possible.

In Erie County, Health officials urged residents to minimize exposure to the smoky air.

Buffalo schools announced it was canceling all outdoor activities again on Friday.

Forecasters said that better conditions should arrive late Friday into Saturday as winds shift from the north, where more than a 100 forest fires are burning in Quebec, to west. Some spotty showers were also in the forecast.

In the meantime, the Erie County Health Department advised residents to consider postponing work outdoors and outdoor sports, keep children inside and make sure windows and doors are closed

The Health Department was making a limited supply of "N95-style masks" available in the Rath Building lobby, 95 Franklin St., in downtown Buffalo.

The City of Buffalo was also preparing to distribute N95 masks at some community centers.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that a team of Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers would deploy to assist firefighters in Quebec. They will join firefighters from New Hampshire and Maine in Canada.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today urged Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to call on the U.S. Forest Services to immediately double the personnel deployed to Canada to fight these forest fires, stop the fire, and ultimately end the spread of hazardous air flowing from these wildfires into New York State.