An air quality advisory remains in place in Buffalo, but changes in the weather should mean less smoke and haze than the last couple of days, according to the National Weather Service of Buffalo.

"Today is much improved," said meteorologist Tony Ansuini Thursday morning.

"It looks like the heavier smoke will be just west of the Western New York area," he said. "That's the way it's going to stay through the day and into tomorrow."

Also playing a big factor: the cloud cover. The clouds will help keep lingering smoke away from the surface like we've seen.

"If it were clear right now, it would be a very different story," he said. "So that will help us out."

That doesn't mean the air quality will be back to normal though. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the Air Quality Index, according to the EPA's AirNow.gov app, was at 116 which is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

That means people with heart and lung disease, children and older adults should limit their time outdoors and choose less strenuous activities.

And the forecast according to app is for air quality to worsen to 160 which is considered "unhealthy."

The state has issued an air quality advisory for all of New York State except the Adirondacks through midnight and the Erie County Health Department advised residents to "stay indoors" today.

The Health Department advised people to:

• Consider postponing work outdoors and outdoor sports

• Keep children inside

• Make sure windows and doors are closed

The Health Department was making a limited supply of "N95-style masks" available in the Rath Building lobby, 95 Franklin St., in downtown Buffalo.