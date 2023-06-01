With temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s for much of this week, Buffalo is feeling the heat before the summer has even officially started.

That dry heat is forecast to hit the region once again Friday, bringing with it the possibility of small grass fires popping up where the ground is starved enough of moisture.

The combination of no measurable rain having fallen for nearly two weeks and low humidity has created dry brush and grass that can easily light on fire and spread rapidly, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The conditions have also resulted in an air quality alert being called Thursday until 11 p.m. That will be in effect Friday, as well, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"We've been dry," said Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga. "We are greened up, obviously, but I guess dry grass, or anything like that, could burn in the fields, you know, if you're dry enough."

Friday's temperature is expected to reach a high of 90, which would break the record of 87 for the date.

Mitchell said the heat and poor air conditions could cause breathing difficulties for those with respiratory issues, such as bronchitis or emphysema. However, the low humidity will mitigate the impact a bit for Western New Yorkers.

"Somebody who doesn't have respiratory issues won't even notice it, but even if you don't notice it, it's still good to take precautions," he said.

The National Weather Service is urging those who can to limit their time in the sun and reduce their level of exertion.

Also, 14 locations in Buffalo were made available as cooling centers Thursday for residents without air conditioning. That will continue Friday, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Wednesday.

"Usually, we put out a heat advisory when heat index values reach 95, but we're not going to be near that because of how dry it is. We don't have the humidity," Mitchell said.

The DEC increased the fire danger to high on Tuesday for all of the state, as much of New York has now gone about 12 days without measurable rain.

Earlier in the week, the DEC said there were about a dozen wildfires across the state, and many more have been reported to the north in Canada, the hardest hit area being Nova Scotia.

Despite the warm stretch of days recently, May was overall cooler than normal, and drier than normal across all climate sites, according to the National Weather Service.

There is some relief on the way, as temperatures over the weekend are expected to drop into the low-to-mid 70s, but there's only the chance of traces of rain in the forecast into next week.

-Reporter Mike Petro contributed to this report.