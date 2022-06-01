 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Air purifiers going into Erie County classrooms

Jessika Rovira, left, and Shanika Bolden on the line producing air cleaning units prior to shipping at Austin Air System's manufacturing facility on Elk Street in Buffalo April 5. 

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
Air purifiers have been delivered to thousands of classrooms in Erie County to help improve air quality and reduce disease transmission.

Erie County this spring ordered 10,600 HEPA air filtration units using $5.3 million in federal funds earmarked for Covid-19 mitigation measures in kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

"We do not want to go back to the old days in which school was held virtually," Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said at a press conference at the Buffalo City School District warehouse on Bailey Avenue Wednesday. "We want to be able to have our children in an in-school learning environment. We know that works best for them, and that's why we have to do everything possible to ensure that when they are in school, it's a safe environment."

The county ordered the units from Austin Air Systems, which has a warehouse and manufacturing facility on Elk Street.

The units have been delivered to every public and charter school in the county, and they will be distributed to private schools in the summer, Poloncarz said. He said many have already put the air cleaners in the classrooms. 

"Many of the schools themselves are very old and they have older air filtration systems, and they could not utilize the latest technology," Poloncarz said. 

The units filter 99.97% of all particles that are 0.3 microns and larger and over 99% of particles over 0.1 microns, which include Covid particles.

"They'll also protect against other respiratory pathogens that are circulating in the classroom," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said. "They'll protect against pollen particles that trigger asthma for many kids in the classroom." 

The units have 360-degree directional airflow intake pulling dirty air through the bottom while pushing clean air out the top, according to Lauren McMillan, president of Austin Air Systems. She said the filters last five years.

