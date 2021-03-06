Aid sought for families left homeless by Youngstown apartment fire

"Everybody was in bed except for me," Janelle Voelker said. "Crystal Levering was the first one to call in the alarm, because her husband heard a fire alarm going off. He walked down his stairs, went to the basement, flipped on the basement light, saw that his basement was filled with smoke, screamed there was a fire, 'Everybody out!' "

"He started throwing stuff out the door, blankets and stuff," Crystal Levering said of her husband. "We have cats. He went back in for the cats. We got two out. The other two we found hiding (after the fire). They were hiding under the kids' beds. One was a little burned on the face. They had smoke inhalation."

"Kimberly and Nick were in bed, their children were in bed," Voelker continued. "Nick said to Kimberly, 'I think I see flickering outside. Is the house on fire?' She rounded up the kids. Kimberly came downstairs to see what was going on, the only way I can explain it was, nails on a chalkboard that hit my door as she scratched my door to whip it open to scream, 'Get out of the house! It's fully engulfed in flames!' "

Before she and her husband left, Voelker was running around her home to grab blankets because the Salvatore children were outside wearing no shirts.