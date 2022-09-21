There was a time, back when the White House represented a mere gleam in Donald Trump's eye, that the president-to-be might have eventually been best known as owner of the Buffalo Bills.

That was in 2014, when longtime Bills owner Ralph Wilson's death precipitated the sale of the NFL team along with a host of eager and wealthy suitors, including Trump.

Now, State Attorney General Letitia James says in a civil suit filed Wednesday against Trump, three of his children and others that the former president not only exaggerated his financial ability in a slew of real estate deals, but also in his $1 billion bid to purchase the Bills. Indeed, the attorney general's action includes a lengthy review of the Bills purchase attempt, concluding that the potential suitor was again inflating his assets in order to secure favorable financing.

James claims that up to $800 million of the bid could have been financed by a bank, and that Trump and his Trump Organization needed a "confidence letter" to solidify the offer.

"Mr. Trump asked Deutsche Bank ... for that letter," the suit says, noting that Trump and Jeffrey McConney – a Trump attorney named in the suit – met with Deutsche Bank personnel in connection with the request in July 2014.

"Mr. McConney then certified as to Mr. Trump’s liquidity as of June 30, 2014, and that there had been 'no material decrease' from the 2013 Statement of Financial Condition figures previously certified by Mr. Trump," the suit says. "Mr. Trump’s bid package – which was partially successful, in that Mr. Trump did advance further into the bid process – included a letter ... indicating that based upon the bank’s review of Mr. Trump’s financial information he would have the 'financial wherewithal' to fund his bid to purchase the Bills football team."

But James' action notes that although Trump’s 2013 Statement of Financial Condition – which she called "inflated pursuant to the deceptive strategies" – reported a net worth of approximately $5.1 billion, he told bankers his net worth was much higher.

"Mr. Trump sent a separate letter, under his own signature, using an even higher figure in an effort to win the bidding: 'I have a net worth in excess of Eight Billion Dollars (financial statements to be provided upon request),' " the suit said.

Terry and Kim Pegula emerged as the eventual winners of the Bills bidding war with their $1.4 billion offer. But Trump noted during his 2016 presidential campaign in an interview with The Buffalo News that his attempt to buy the Bills was “half hearted.” He admitted then that it would be difficult to run his own business empire, own an NFL team and run for president at the same time.

“You know, I bid on it, but I knew I would be doing this,” he said then. “I’ve got enough on my hands.”