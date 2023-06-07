ALBANY – Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. announced Wednesday that an agreement had been reached "in principle" with Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration on a new, 20-year gaming compact.

"We celebrate the agreement in principle for what it means for our shared future," Armstrong said during brief remarks made at the Nation’s William Seneca Building in Irving.

Hochul's office confirmed the agreement Wednesday.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement in principle on a fair compact between the Seneca Nation of Indians and New York State that will serve the interests of both parties and benefit Western New York communities," Hochul spokesman Matt Janiszewski said.

Neither side would disclose the broad outlines of the agreement. Armstrong said further details would be announced in the coming days.

Armstrong said the terms of the agreement would then need to be approved by a referendum of Seneca Nation citizens, as well as by the federal Department of Interior. The state Legislature also must pass a bill authorizing Hochul to enter a new agreement.

Under the original 2002 compact, in exchange for paying a portion of revenues on slot machines and other gaming devices to New York, the Nation obtained the exclusive right to offer those devices west of State Route 14. The agreement expires Dec. 9.

One of the key issues in this year's negotiations was whether the Nation would continue to pay 25% of gaming revenues to the state. With gaming options now saturating the northeast United States, Armstrong argued that the rate should be lowered. The Nation is also interested in getting into the mobile sports betting market.

News of an agreement was surprising given that the relationship between the Senecas and New York State has frequently been contentious. After the Senecas stopped paying New York 25% of its slot machine profits in 2017, the two sides battled in court for years over the terms of the current gaming compact. Hochul's office got a bank to freeze the Seneca's assets in 2022, prompting the Seneca Nation to pay the state nearly $565 million in slot machine revenue that the state said was owed.

Armstrong stated the negotiations with Hochul's office had been, at times, "tense," and in recent weeks, the Seneca Nation had launched an aggressive public relations campaign in which Armstrong was, at times, critical of the governor.

The Seneca Nation has also been pushing hard for passage of a bill, sponsored by Buffalo Democratic State Sen. Tim Kennedy, enshrining the Nation's casino exclusivity zone into law and providing the right to sue New York's governor during stalled negotiations. It is unclear whether Wednesday's announcement will increase or decrease the likelihood of the bill's passage before the Albany legislative session ends Friday.

The resolution of the compact negotiations would remove a sensitive subject from the Hochul administration's to-do list. Hochul's husband, William Hochul, is a high-ranking official at Delaware North, the global gaming and hospitality company. Delaware North is affiliated with two racinos in Western New York that directly compete with the Seneca Nation's three casinos.

Citing a conflict-of-interest policy, Hochul has recused herself from the compact negotiations. Instead, two top Hochul aides were given authority to negotiate and finalize the pact, according to Armstrong. Hochul will still have to sign any final agreement with the Nation.

The Nation has invested nearly $2 billion to develop, expand and operate its three casinos. According to the Nation, the casinos have an annual economic impact of more than $1.1 billion in Western New York, including more than 5,000 direct jobs, more than $300 million in annual wages, and nearly $600 million in annual spending with vendors and suppliers.

"Throughout the negotiations, our focus remained on arriving at a fair deal that secured the future of our gaming operations, the vital funding our operations provide for critical services for our people, and the significant jobs and economic benefits they generate in Western New York," Armstrong said Wednesday. "We made it clear that we would not settle for anything less."