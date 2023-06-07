ALBANY – Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. announced an Wednesday that an agreement had been reached "in principle" with Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration on a new, 20-year gaming compact.

"We celebrate the agreement in principle for what it means for our shared future," Armstrong said.

For Seneca gaming compact allies, a key disconnect over timing Earlier this year, the Seneca Nation approached State Sen. Tim Kennedy with an idea for legislation benefiting the Nation during high-stakes gaming compact negotiations. But since the bill's introduction, a disconnect has emerged between the Nation and Kennedy, its most valuable ally in the State Legislature.

The broad terms of the tentative agreement were not disclosed by Armstrong, but he said they would be announced in the coming days.

Specific terms of the framework agreed to on Wednesday will be finalized in the coming days, he said.

Hochul's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Armstrong said the terms of the agreement would then need to be approved by a referendum of Seneca Nation citizens, as well as by the federal Department of Interior. The state Legislature also must pass a bill authorizing Hochul to enter a new agreement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Under the original 2002 compact, in exchange for paying a portion of revenues on slot machines and other gaming devices to New York, the Nation obtained the exclusive right to offer those devices west of State Route 14. The agreement expires Dec. 9.

One of the key issues in this year's negotiations was whether the Nation would continue to pay 25% of gaming revenues to the state. With gaming options now saturating the northeast United States, Armstrong argued that the rate should be lowered. The Nation is also interested in getting into the mobile sports betting market.

Armstrong stated the negotiations with Hochul's office had at times been "tense," and in recent weeks, the Seneca Nation had launched an aggressive public relations campaign in which Armstrong was at times critical of the governor. Last year, Hochul's administration had angered the Nation's leadership by issuing a subpoena freezing key Seneca bank accounts, a move forcing the Nation to pay more than $500 million in disputed casino revenue to the state.

The Seneca Nation has also been pushing hard for passage of a bill, sponsored by Buffalo Democratic State Sen. Tim Kennedy, enshrining the Nation's casino exclusivity zone into law and providing the right to sue New York's governor during stalled negotiations. It's unclear whether Wednesday's announcement will increase or decrease the likelihood of the bill's passage before the Albany legislative session ends Friday.

The resolution of the compact negotiations would remove a sensitive subject from the Hochul administration's to-do list. Hochul's husband, William Hochul, is a high-ranking official at Delaware North, the global gaming and hospitality company. Delaware North is affiliated with two racinos in Western New York that directly compete with the Nation's three casinos.

Citing a conflict-of-interest policy, Hochul has recused herself from the compact negotiations. Instead, two top Hochul aides were given authority to negotiate and finalize the pact, according to Armstrong. Hochul will still herself formally have to sign any final agreement with the Nation.

"Throughout the negotiations, our focus remained on arriving at a fair deal that secured the future of our gaming operations, the vital funding our operations provide for critical services for our people, and the significant jobs and economic benefits they generate in Western New York," Armstrong said on Wednesday. "We made it clear that we would not settle for anything less.

This is a developing story. Check buffalonews.com for updates