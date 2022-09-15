Aging veterans memorial in Tonawanda to be replaced

An aging, deteriorating veterans memorial at a Town of Tonawanda cemetery will be replaced by a new monument that officials plan to unveil this year on Veterans Day.

State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, and Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Town of Tonawanda, on Thursday announced they have obtained $54,000 in state aid to help pay for the refurbished memorial at Elmlawn Memorial Park's Field of Honor.

The concrete memorial is more than 80 years old and in need of replacement, said Ryan, who credited Conrad with bringing this project to his attention.

Crews will remove the memorial, which features a circular set of columns holding a ring on top, as well as its foundation, said Richard Adams, chair of the Elmlawn Memorial Park Foundation.

A globe that rests on a base inscribed, "Gratefully dedicated to those who served and sacrificed in all our wars," will be preserved as the centerpiece of the new monument structure, Adams said. The new memorial will be made from granite with a wrought-iron dome on top, officials said.

Planning started a year ago on this project. The replacement monument is expected to cost $68,000.

In addition to the state funding, the cemetery foundation has collected $13,600 toward its cost, with $10,700 as a donation from Leon Komm & Son Monument Co., the monument designer and builder, and $2,900 toward labor and long-term maintenance pledged by the cemetery and the American Legion's Milton J. Brounshidle Post No. 205 in the Town of Tonawanda.

Adams said additional work could take place in and around the Field of Honor as part of this project but the cemetery is awaiting specifics from an architect.

Elmlawn Memorial Park has six dedicated veterans' sections and is the final resting place for veterans who have served this country dating back to the Civil War, said Mike Austin, Elmlawn's president.

Markers honoring two of the first veterans from Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda to die in World War I – Brounshidle and Harry E. Crosby, whose name adorns a local street and Veterans of Foreign Wars post – are located next to the Elmlawn veterans memorial.

Adams said the new monument and other improvements will be revealed at a ceremony Nov. 11.