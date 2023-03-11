The nonprofit Against the Storm Foundation – founded in 2019 to help fight blood cancers and support other causes that improve the health and quality of life for people in need – recently donated $10,000 to Mental Health Advocates of WNY to help children in the Cheektowaga School District prepare for kindergarten.

The donation will help support the MHA Basic Emotional Skills Training (BEST) program, which helps pre-K and kindergarten students develop healthy social and emotional skills.

"We are in the midst of a national crisis in child and adolescent mental health, exacerbated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our kids, and the Against the Storm Foundation is proud to support this important effort," Thomas Lillis, foundation president, said in a news release.

The BEST program helps young students understand feelings and interact with others in responsible ways that can approve academic performance while lowering the risks for social isolation, anxiety and other mental health challenges.

“The teachers love the lessons and look forward to working them into their own curriculum,” said Union East Elementary School social worker Maria Kocialski. “They particularly love the classroom engagement and interaction with their students by the BEST staff. Parents also look forward to this program and enjoy the carryover with their children at home.”

The grant will help the district serve nearly 600 students through this school year.

Learn more at mhawny.org/programs.