Against Bills backdrop, Poloncarz's State of County speech focuses on ending divisiveness

The Buffalo Bills Fieldhouse served as an unusual-but-timely setting Thursday for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's first in-person State of the County address in three years.

Amid lingering controversy over the deal, Poloncarz used the soft turf to emphasize his overall theme of togetherness and unity.

Poloncarz calculated the region's appreciation for the Bills unites people, despite the proposed new stadium's $850 million public funding price tag. And he used Bills signs and banners as his backdrop while highlighting county accomplishments and new spending priorities.

"Nothing brings our community together quite like the Buffalo Bills," he said. "It doesn't matter where you live, your age or political persuasion, we all bleed Bills' red, white and blue. The team is ingrained in our hearts and souls."

Poloncarz to announce spending priorities that 'build a community' "It's going to focus on issues of resilience," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told The Buffalo News about his State of the County address. "The county, in itself, cannot solve the issues that are politicizing and creating divisiveness, but hopefully, we can do things to help bring the community together."

Bills play-by-play announcer John Murphy served as the master of ceremonies for the event, attended by a friendly audience of several hundred people. A few protesters stood outside at the curb.

Poloncarz touted the Bills stadium deal as an example of how people with different priorities can reach compromise.

"In a time of divisive government, where it seems nothing gets accomplished, we proved we could work together to get a complicated agreement negotiated," he said. "We did our part. Now, it's up to Josh Allen and the team to win that Super Bowl. No pressure."

This year's State of the County was weightier than usual because Poloncarz included two years of county developments in his speech. Because of millions of dollars in federal and state aid flowing into the county over the past two years, he had a long list of county investments, including money earmarked to support schools, parks, roads, local businesses, housing assistance and child care.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County to buy air purifiers for 11,000 school classrooms Erie County will purchase a HEPA air filtration system for every classroom in all public, private and charter schools, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz told editors and reporters of The Buffalo News Monday.

He talked about the the county's Covid-19 response efforts, which included the county hosting more than 700 testing sites and 660 vaccine clinics. He pointed out that the county was an information hub, featuring a call center that fielded more than 270,000 calls during the course of the health crisis that started in March 2020.

He paid tribute to the more than 2,700 county residents who died from the virus and talked about the challenges ahead.

"Although we are entering the endemic stage of the crisis, we are still faced with many challenges," Poloncarz said. "We can choose to ignore these challenges and allow trauma, economic hardship and political division to spread in our community as devastatingly as any virus. Or we can take collective action to address these new challenges and build a community defined by resilience, prosperity and solidarity."

As previously reported by The Buffalo News, he laid out a number of new initiatives, including providing $25 million in one-time construction-related grants for arts and cultural organizations, eliminating fines for library patrons, outfitting every Erie County classroom with medical-grade air filters, and investing millions in sewer plant expansion and a countywide broadband network.

Erie County public libraries to eliminate overdue fines for library materials Starting May 1, the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system will be doing away with fines for overdue materials. The library system has already cleared all outstanding overdue daily fines in library card user accounts, as well as hold and unclaimed pick-up fees, according to Interim Director Jeannine Doyle.

He also urged the state to increase local funding for subsidized child care, calling the current rate for child care workers "disturbingly low." And he warned about severe financial stress facing SUNY Erie Community College, resulting in the county contributing $2.5 million toward an early retirement incentive.

Several county legislators said they thought Poloncarz's speech struck a good balance. County Legislator Howard Johnson, D-Buffalo, said he thought the address painted a good picture of where the county's been and where it's headed.

Legislature Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca, said while there are some new Poloncarz initiatives that he supports, he wanted to hear more about reducing the property tax burden on residents. He also picked up on the theme of ending political divisiveness and polarization, saying he'll be interested to see if Poloncarz's actions match his words.

"I hope he puts his money where his mouth is," he said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.