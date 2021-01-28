AG: State may have undercounted nursing home Covid-19 deaths by 50%

And as findings from the report became known Thursday, Republicans went on the attack, calling for the resignation of State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker. They also said it took James, a Democrat, to reveal the disturbing findings on how the Democratic administration of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has handled the pandemic.

“Instead of working with us, Gov. Cuomo’s only response has been to ruthlessly attack anyone who questioned the state’s disastrous policies, including those from his party, deny any wrongdoing, and hide damning nursing home fatalities data that would implicate his administration,” Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning said. “Now, the state’s incompetence and gross negligence have been confirmed by its own attorney general.”

In calling for Zucker’s resignation, State Senate GOP Minority Leader Rob Ortt of North Tonawanda told reporters that the commissioner’s behavior represented an “unbelievable level of duplicity.” Ortt thanked James for uncovering “a lie” to the state residents and “for having the courage to do this report.”

“He is the face of the vaccine. He has no credibility,” Ortt said of Zucker. “The governor has no credibility. There needs to be a broader investigation.”