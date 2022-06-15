AG Merrick Garland to meet with families of Tops shooting victims during Buffalo visit today

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to arrive today in Buffalo to meet with the family members of the 10 victims killed in the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, as well as with survivors of the May 14 massacre.
Garland and U.S. Attorney Trini Ross will pay their respects at the site of the shooting at 10:40 a.m.
After meeting with family members and survivors, Garland and Ross will hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m. at the Apollo Theatre, 1346 Jefferson Ave.
– News Staff