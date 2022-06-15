 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

AG Merrick Garland to meet with families of Tops shooting victims during Buffalo visit today

  • Updated
  • 0
It's not criminal (copy)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland

 AP file
Support this work for $1 a month

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to arrive today in Buffalo to meet with the family members of the 10 victims killed in the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, as well as with survivors of the May 14 massacre.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Garland and U.S. Attorney Trini Ross will pay their respects at the site of the shooting at 10:40 a.m.

After meeting with family members and survivors, Garland and Ross will hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m. at the Apollo Theatre, 1346 Jefferson Ave.

– News Staff

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This transforming robot can travel through your body and heal you from within

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News