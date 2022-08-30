AG loses court ruling over Niagara Wheatfield school district's handling of rape, bullying cases

A federal judge has ruled New York Attorney General Letitia James lacks standing to sue the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District over her assertion the district "turned a blind eye to the abuse, harassment and bullying happening right in its school halls."

The lawsuit, filed in June 2021, marked the first time the state sued a school district for allegedly violating federal and state laws requiring schools to provide a safe environment for students.

It detailed the troubles involving four students and also contended more than 30 other unspecified incidents in recent years show a history of the school district ignoring sexual assault, harassment, discrimination and gender-based bullying of students.

The district, in its court reply, said the Attorney General's Office "merely stitched together four isolated and unrelated incidents of student-on-student harassment that do not rise to the level of a systematic policy or practice affecting a discrete segment of the population."

The attorney general needed to show a broad effect on the population to establish standing in the case.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., in a ruling Friday that dismissed the lawsuit, found the state did not do that. Sinatra's ruling backed an earlier recommendation of U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie G. Foschio, who said the lawsuit did not plausibly allege that the district maintains a policy or follows a practice that it would necessarily fail to take any corrective action in response to any student attending a school within the district.

"The district agrees with the court’s well-reasoned decision," said attorney Tracie L. Lopardi, among the lawyers who represented the school district.

The Attorney General's Office is evaluating what steps it might take next.

“It is imperative that all children feel safe in our schools," a spokesperson for the office said. "Attorney General James has never hesitated to take action to protect our kids from bullying, harassment, or assault, and she will continue to do everything in her power to ensure they can learn safely and without fear.”

The suit centered on a case of a female student who was raped by another student in 2018 in his Town of Niagara home. She had a court order of protection against the attacker. But the victim found herself facing him at school almost daily during the 2018-19 school year, when both were high school seniors, until he pleaded guilty to third-degree rape and was expelled. The student victim's mother posted to social media about what she called the district's failure to protect her daughter from her rapist during the school year, with many parents noting their support in responses to the post. About 100 students at the high school conducted a walkout on May 31, 2019, to protest the district’s handling of the case.

When the lawsuit was filed, James said the district's "inaction demonstrates that it did not have adequate systems in place to protect its students – particularly young women – when they needed it most. This indifference to student suffering has caused physical, mental and emotional trauma, and jeopardized students’ education."

Foschio's report indicated the attorney general provided sufficient allegations that the district breached its duty to each of the four student victims cited in the lawsuit. As a result, the student victims missed classes, dropped out of school or transferred to a private school, and suffered from stress and anxiety that required counseling.

The district, however, in its court papers, said the lawsuit arose "from the unfortunate and unprecedented experience of a single student, who was sexually assaulted by another high school student."

The district was able to keep the student and her assailant apart during the entire school year as the criminal case slowly moved through the juvenile and then adult justice systems, except for occasional “glares” in the school’s hallways, according to the district.

"After (the victim's) mother stirred up outrage at the district on social media, the situation became the focus of local and national media and led to a student walkout," according to the district's court papers. "Aware that it could not litigate (the victim's) case, the Office of Attorney General nevertheless decided to get involved and conducted an investigation of the district. From that investigation, all OAG could muster are the four disparate and unrelated incidents identified in the complaint. However, these alleged incidents do not show that any of the district’s policies and practices routinely adversely affect a substantial segment of the population."

The Attorney General's Office rejected the district's depiction of the case.

"Instead, the four examples show in painstaking detail how the district was deliberately indifferent to students’ suffering, and how it deprived them of educational opportunities," Sandra Pullman, a senior counsel for the Attorney General's Office, said in court papers. "All of them together — including the additional 30 incidents in response to which the district took no action to ensure the victims’ safety — establish that this was a concerted practice of refusing to respond to these types of incidents, every single time.

"The district would like to blame the rape victim’s mother for this litigation and the public scrutiny of its failures to act," Pullman added. "Rather than point the finger at the victim’s family, who helped to expose their unlawful behavior, the district should be taking responsibility for it. Their refusal to do so has and will continue to affect all of the district’s students who are victimized."

In court papers opposing Foschio's recommendation, the state said the magistrate judge erred in concluding the lawsuit does not allege injury to a substantial segment of the population.

"The common thread ... is clear: the district’s persistent and repeated refusal to take any steps to protect victims of gender-based harassment and assault," Pullman said in court papers.

"It is not only victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and gender-based bullying and their families who are affected by the district’s deliberate indifference, but all women and non-conforming students in the district," she wrote.

Aside from the high school student who was raped, three other girls who said they were victimized were also cited in the state's lawsuit:

One said she was bullied by football players and their female friends during the spring of 2020. At a pep rally, sophomores performed a chant ridiculing her. Five girls displayed a poster saying "We don't want you," and after the rally the five girls beat her up, according to the suit. Because she was too afraid of returning to the high school, her family enrolled her in a private school.

Another girl said she was bullied, starting in seventh grade, for dressing in an unfeminine way by students who called her "fat" and "ugly." Upon entering the high school, she began to dress in more feminine clothing but the bullying did not stop. Despite her family’s repeated complaints, the district took no action to create a safety plan or otherwise protect her from the bullying, according to the state. She attended counseling with a counselor and a psychiatrist to deal with the anxiety and depression. She eventually dropped out of high school.

In 2017, a second-grader at Errick Road Elementary School was sexually assaulted in a housing complex by a boy then attending fifth grade at the same elementary school. The girl's mother requested the school keep her daughter apart and safe from the boy but was told that because the boy was entitled to an education, the district would not take any action, according to the suit. The boy continued to harass her at the school, and after he moved out of the school district, other students bullied her based on lies he made about her. The girl attended counseling for more than two years.