AG Letitia James visits Elmwood Starbucks store to encourage its union workers

State Attorney General Letitia James lifted a cup of java Tuesday to herald employees at the first Starbucks shop in the nation to vote in favor of unionizing.

James said she traveled from Albany specifically to meet with the Starbucks employees at 933 Elmwood Ave. who, in December, voted 19-8 to unionize, kicking off a wave of union activity at Starbucks stores across the country.

"I'm so proud of them," said James, who was later joined by state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo.

"They recognize the power in collective action ... They also understand that when they come together as one under the banner of a local union, they will have job security, they will have wage increases, they will have protections. They will have infection protocols at a time when we're dealing with this pandemic," she added.

James said all of those accomplishments are achieved through the advocacy of labor activists and collective action.

"It's important that they understand that all advances that we have in this society – and particularly here in Buffalo – were created by unions and a strong middle class, which is really critical to our prosperity," James said.

Just last week, Starbucks workers at the chain's store at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street voted 18-1 in favor of unionizing. The April 7 vote count by the National Labor Relations Board brings to six the number of Buffalo-area Starbucks stores where workers have voted to be represented by Starbucks Workers United.

"I am inspired by the Starbucks employees in Buffalo who are leading a national movement to empower workers. They courageously stood up to a multi-billion-dollar company to demand fairer pay and better workplace conditions – and they won," James said in a statement after the meeting Tuesday.

"Worker protections are not a luxury – they’re a right – and I will continue to use the power of my office to protect those rights," she added.

The latest vote count came as the Seattle-based Starbucks has undergone a leadership change. Kevin Johnson has retired as CEO, and Howard Schultz, who successfully fought attempts to unionize Starbucks’ U.S. stores and roasting plants, has returned to that role on an interim basis.

Meanwhile, Starbucks Workers United said workers at a store at Williamsville Place, 5395 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, have also filed a petition for an election.

So far, more than 100 Starbucks stores across the country – including one in Seattle – have filed election petitions to organize unions. The massive coffee chain, which has nearly 9,000 company-operated stores across the country, employs a total of 235,000 people across the nation.

James said her goal Tuesday was to encourage the young Starbucks workers at the Elmwood store, "... and let them know that this attorney general stands behind them."

