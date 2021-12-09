AG Letitia James leaving race for governor

In a major boost for Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2022 campaign hopes, Attorney General Letita James surprised the political world Thursday by announcing she is no longer running for governor of New York.

She announced in a post to Twitter at noon: "I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do."

The news comes the same day that it was revealed that she is seeking to question former President Donald J. Trump in a civil fraud investigation, according to The New York Times.

New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs said he talked with James this morning.

“I’ve known Tish a long time. She always does what’s best for the party and she understood 2022 will be a very tough year for Democrats … This was a selfless act,’’ he said in an interview shortly after her announcement.

Jacobs said Democrats were “jolted” by some outcomes in the November elections in New York State that gave Democrats “a clear indication that this was going to be a tough road ahead” in 2022.