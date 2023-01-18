AG holding hearing on mental health care access in Buffalo: 'We are examining the entire system'

More than 100 people are attending a public hearing in Buffalo today about access to mental health care in Western New York.

The hearing, held at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, started at 11 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to last hours. Members of the public, advocacy groups, health care providers, elected officials and representatives of government agencies are there, all looking to talk about the state of mental health care in the region and across New York State.

Several speakers referred to the situation surrounding mental health as a "crisis."

"This hearing is not limited to any one population or any single patient," said State Attorney General Letitia James, whose department is hosting the public forum, the second in a series planned statewide.

"We are examining the entire system, from Buffalo to Brooklyn, because each region of our great state is navigating its own challenges," James said.

It all comes as the need for mental health services in Western New York, and across the country, has skyrocketed in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Buffalo, in particular, has had a difficult, trauma-filled last eight months, starting with the racist mass shooting on May 14 at Tops on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 people dead and three wounded. Then, just in the last couple of weeks, a Christmas weekend blizzard claimed at least 44 victims, a fire in Buffalo killed five young children and, most recently, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in cardiac arrest during a Monday Night football game, shocking millions of fans across the world.

"The impact of these tragedies on mental health cannot be overstated," James said.

All the while, the number of inpatient psychiatric beds has declined across the state. In Western New York, James said that about 139 inpatient psychiatric beds lost during the height of the pandemic have not returned.

That has put more pressure on hospital emergency rooms and Erie County Medical Center's 24/7 Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, the largest safety net mental health emergency department in the Buffalo Niagara region.

James called ECMC's CPEP the "busiest of its kind in New York."

"They are understaffed and overcrowded, putting both patients and nurses in harm's way," James said of by far the largest of only two mental health emergency rooms available to all children and adults in the region.

Speakers expressed optimism that mental health was a key focus in Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State address this month, in which she unveiled a $1 billion plan "to fix" the state's continuum of mental health care.

The first public hearing, last June in New York City, lasted more than four hours and focused on issues affecting the downstate region. This one, at the Downtown Library in Buffalo, is expected to do so, as well.

From the comments at the hearing, as well as the written testimony submitted online, James hopes to gain insight from the public about problems accessing mental health services, and use that information to push for legislative and enforcement solutions.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.