Aftermath of water leak continues to affect Chautauqua County offices

Three floors in the Hall R. Clothier Building in Mayville continue to be closed this week while repairs are made following a water line break on Nov. 2, Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr. reported.

The second, third and fourth floors of the building have been off limits to the public since the incident.

Affected are the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services divisions of the county's Department of Health and Human Services. The Environmental Health Division will still not take water samples for testing.

Not affected are the offices on the first and basement floors of the building. They include the Office of Aging Services, the Public Defender's Office, the Board of Elections and the Department of Motor Vehicles. They remain open as usual.