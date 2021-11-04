After years of leaning left, New York State just made a right turn

One proposal would have altered the state’s once-a-decade redistricting process in such a way as to gut any remaining role of Republicans to have some limited say in how state legislative and congressional district boundaries are drawn.

Another would have led to a path to permit New York State to permit residents to register to vote as late as Election Day. And a third would have introduced a “no excuses” system for residents to vote via absentee ballots.

Critics said the plans were all about building up even more of an advantage for Democratic candidates, and would leave the state open to voting abuses.

Those three plans lost, in part, because of New York City voters’ failure to flip over their ballots and make a selection on the constitutional amendment proposals. Upstate voters did not make that mistake.

In upstate counties, small percentages – sometimes 1% or 2% – of residents who voted on races Tuesday then ended up failing to vote on the proposal. In many of those counties, the no votes led the way against yes votes on the three ballot proposals.

But in New York City, it was a far different story.