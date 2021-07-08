After weeks of debate, Erie County Legislature OKs stimulus plan: 'It was a lot of money'

Political positions

As expected, the Republican-supported minority caucus attempted, but failed, to subvert Poloncarz's spending proposal Thursday by introducing its own proposal. The Democratic majority said more time would be needed to consider the feasibility and ongoing cost of many of the ideas presented by the minority caucus on short notice.

Erie County legislators expect ugly fight before vote on how to spend stimulus money The Democratic majority of the Erie County Legislature stands poised to approve County Executive Mark Poloncarz's $123.7 million spending plan Thursday. But the Republican-supported minority caucus is gearing up to wage a battle on the Legislature floor.

"I think what we ended up with was something that was responsible," Baskin said. "I believe what passed today was addressing public need. The public needs opportunities for employment. The public needed us to restore jobs that had been cut. People who have been laid off needed to come back to work. We have a sewer system here in Erie County, and we needed to make sure that it is sustainable and not going to deteriorate."

She and other Democratic legislators noted that the county will receive $89 million in additional American Rescue Plan money next year. They suggested that would be a better time to consider the minority caucus' proposals for things like expanded sewer service, high-speed rail line service to Niagara Falls and Ellicottville, and a Buffalo port of call for cruise ships touring the Great Lakes.

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo dismissed those comments as lip service.