After vote on Poloncarz's emergency powers, Democrats revise Legislature rules

"The rules are a sham," he said. "They are an affront to the way this body operates, and anybody that voted yes for them doesn't deserve to be here."

Baskin said she is not blocking discussion of new Legislature items, only referring them to committee where they can be discussed at greater length. She also pointed out that all legislators retain the right to challenge her rulings. Any challenge that receives support from a majority of legislators can overturn a chairperson's ruling.

"Insinuating that members of the majority caucus are afraid to take votes, or afraid to speak their mind, or afraid of Mark Poloncarz – this is what contributes to the division," Baskin said of the Legislature's fractured relationships. "The minority leader, for some reason, feels extremely comfortable with being overtly disrespectful and implying that we govern from a place of fear, that we do not have minds of our own."

She also said no legislator is prevented from challenging her rulings, from speaking on items that come to the floor and from taking votes and stating their positions.