After vote on Poloncarz's emergency powers, Democrats revise Legislature rules

Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, a Democrat, calls a revised procedural voting rule a "clarification."
Republican-supported Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo calls it something else: an "egregious, undemocratic, political power grab."
The change, supported only by Democrats, follows an effort by Republican-supported legislators to end Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz's emergency powers. The subsequent debate ended with a party-line vote, which has become the norm for much of the pandemic.
It also continued to highlight that the two sides continue to find almost no common ground.
What started this fight was a dispute over an existing rule that gives whomever chairs the Legislature the right to direct new agenda items to committee for further discussion without debate.
A number of counties, including Monroe County, have reinstated their states of emergency within the past few months due to the holiday and Omicron-related surge in Covid cases. In addition, of state counties that are run by county executives, Albany and Suffolk counties are among those that have also maintained states of emergency due to Covid-19, according to the Albany County Executive's Office and Suffolk County documents.
Despite the existing rule, in recent months, Republican-supported legislators have made it more difficult for Baskin to do that by asserting their right to be recognized from the floor and speak to any open item.
That was most evident at the Legislature's session two weeks ago. The Republican-supported minority caucus introduced two resolutions demanding that Poloncarz give up his emergency powers. Baskin attempted to send the items to committee.
But Baskin recognized Lorigo, who would have been expected to challenge the ruling of the chairwoman. Instead, he called for immediate consideration and approval of the state of emergency proposals.
That resulted in a lengthy floor discussion about the advantages and disadvantages of the county's state of emergency status and ended with all four Republican-supported legislators voting in favor, and all seven Democratic legislators voting against.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is keeping his emergency powers.
The new amendment to the rules – which have received unanimous support in the past – gives the chairwoman the discretion to decide whether to recognize a legislator while assigning new items to committee. The only exception is if a legislator wishes to challenge the ruling of the chairperson, which requires a majority vote to succeed.
The revised rules give Baskin, as chairwoman, the discretion to send new items to committee or table them without yielding the floor, even if other legislators are standing and wish to address them.
"There is no new powers being given to the chairperson, and there are no powers being taken away from the body with this change," she said. "It is simply a clarification of what is already there."
Lorigo, C-West Seneca, said they are a way to keep the Democrats from having to cast uncomfortable votes, like the one they took regarding the continuation of Poloncarz's emergency powers.
"The rules are a sham," he said. "They are an affront to the way this body operates, and anybody that voted yes for them doesn't deserve to be here."
Baskin said she is not blocking discussion of new Legislature items, only referring them to committee where they can be discussed at greater length. She also pointed out that all legislators retain the right to challenge her rulings. Any challenge that receives support from a majority of legislators can overturn a chairperson's ruling.
"Insinuating that members of the majority caucus are afraid to take votes, or afraid to speak their mind, or afraid of Mark Poloncarz – this is what contributes to the division," Baskin said of the Legislature's fractured relationships. "The minority leader, for some reason, feels extremely comfortable with being overtly disrespectful and implying that we govern from a place of fear, that we do not have minds of our own."
The power struggles of today cannot compare with the spectacles that marked the Erie County Legislature's sessions 20 years ago. But the rift in the 11-member Legislature has implications for county residents, from governing priorities to independent decision making.
She also said no legislator is prevented from challenging her rulings, from speaking on items that come to the floor and from taking votes and stating their positions.
Given the Legislature's current 7-4 Democratic majority, the likelihood that any minority-caucus challenge would succeed is low. Lorigo has previously noted that that many Republican-sponsored items either do not get further discussed in committee, or are sometimes removed from the agenda over the minority caucus objections.
Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, said it's not fair for one legislator – the minority leader – to hold up Legislature business by forcing immediate consideration of an item and potentially spread misinformation when it either deserves more committee conversation or is destined to fail on the floor.
Lorigo responded that not all items require committee deliberation and that it's wrong for a chairperson to have the right to stifle debate among elected leaders.
Baskin, meanwhile, said she is offended that Lorigo refers to voters being "disenfranchised" whenever he opposes a position supported by her or any legislators of color who represent a historically disenfranchised urban population.
"All these acts of fighting 'against' are overtly, in my opinion, rooted in bigotry," she said. "It's disappointing that it's more convenient for the minority leader and his caucus to villainize my positions and policies and claim they are being silenced, rather than just understanding the fact that they are in the minority, and they don't always have the votes to do exactly what they want to do."
Lorigo said he has never called out Baskin personally, and that the only time he talks about voters being disenfranchised is when legislators support efforts to shut down discussion and debate on the floor. He added that the principles of democracy and independence apply to everyone.