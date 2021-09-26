WASHINGTON – They seemed to some like an odd match, even for politics: the boastful billionaire president from New York and the modest millionaire politician from Buffalo.

But it didn't matter to Donald Trump.

"Chris @JacobsNY27 is a Great Winner and Fighter for New York," Trump tweeted in June of last year, days before Chris Jacobs faced voters in a congressional election for the first time. "Chris has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Since winning re-election last November, though, Rep. Chris Jacobs' support of Trump has been something less than complete and total.

Instead, it’s been off and on.

In December, Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, refused to sign onto a lawsuit aimed at overturning the election that made Democrat Joe Biden president. But a month later, Jacobs took a pro-Trump vote to overturn two states' election results and refused to vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Yet when the House voted to create an independent commission to investigate that violent uprising, Jacobs sided with the Democrats – although he later reversed course and opposed creation of a congressional committee to do the same thing.

"His votes are all over the place," noted Andrea Nikischer, co-founder of a progressive group in Jacobs' district called Citizens for Real Leadership in NY27.

But to Jacobs, these are the votes of a lawmaker who's balancing his values with the desires of his constituents – while focusing his energies on the issues that matter in New York's sprawling 27th Congressional District.

"I've been in office one year, and I would hope people would continue to monitor my voting record," he said in an interview. "I am voting my conscience, and I am voting for this district."

Fire from all sides

Carl Paladino dismissed Jacobs and his Southern Tier colleague, Rep. Tom Reed, as “RINO cowards” after they steered clear of a Texas lawsuit aimed at keeping Trump in the White House.

"I’m done with both of them,” the fiery Buffalo developer said to supporters via email last Dec. 14.

Paladino's anger faded quickly. In another email two days later, Paladino apologized to Jacobs.

Welcome to Jacobs' world – that of a call-it-as-he-sees-it congressman representing New York's most conservative congressional district.

So how, then, does Jacobs see it? It depends.

Asked why he didn't sign onto that Texas lawsuit – which alleged that four states violated the Constitution by changing their voting laws without legislative approval – Jacobs said: "I just disagreed with it.” Most House Republicans backed the lawsuit, but Jacobs said it violated states’ rights because it amounted to Texas telling other states how to run their elections.

But why, then, vote against certifying the presidential election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6?

"I did feel that those two states violated the United States Constitution because they changed their election laws without the approval of their legislative bodies," and it was Congress’ job to say so, Jacobs said.

Given that certifying the election results had long been routine, that vote enraged Democrats. Seven state legislators, as well as Nikischer's group, called on him to resign. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said: "That vote that he took was shameful."

Jacobs voted against certifying those election results after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. But Jacobs didn't blame the riot on Trump and therefore voted against impeaching him, even though the then-president told a crowd beforehand to go to the Capitol.

Instead, Jacobs blamed the insurrection on the insurrectionists.

"No one held a gun to their head,” he said. “They did this, so they are accountable for those actions."

An independent commission should have been created to investigate the insurrection, said Jacobs, who was on the floor of the House at the time of the riot and found it "very upsetting." The commission would have been devoid of politicians – unlike the special House committee that's currently investigating the insurrection, which Jacobs opposed, saying it will be "very politicized and partisan."

So how are voters to make sense of Jacobs' voting pattern, which doesn't seem to be a pattern at all?

To local Republican politico Victor Martucci, Jacobs is proving his independence.

"Whether you agree or disagree with his reasoning for his votes, he voted based on what he thought was the right thing to do, not based on any allegiance to Donald Trump the person," Martucci said.

Nikischer, however, thinks Jacobs’ votes are political calculations.

"I think Jacobs is playing a game where he takes on the role of the Trump supporter when it benefits him, but he also recognizes that the suburbs are a part of his district and his district might change" because of reapportionment, she said. "And so, you know, I think he's been careful, trying not to alienate too many of the folks who are like him, which is Republicans who aren't Trumpers. But then to win the rural community, you know he's got to put on that act a bit."

Boots on the ground

Jacobs' habit of going his own way while appearing to go Trump's way can also be seen in how he spends his time. He regularly travels his district’s backroads and has schooled himself in local issues – while also traveling to Texas twice this year to decry Biden’s abandonment of Trump's immigration policies.

Livingston County Republican Chairman John Pauer praised Jacobs for being accessible and willing to listen to criticism from voters who disagree with some of his votes. In other words, he doesn’t come across as a millionaire real estate developer who springs from the family that founded Buffalo’s Delaware North Companies.

“Chris comes from a background of a very well-known family in the Erie County area, but you would never know it by sitting down and talking to him," Pauer said.

To Pauer, Jacobs represents a refreshing change. The district was without a representative for nine months after the scandal-induced resignation of Rep. Chris Collins, who, according to Pauer and others, was never the kind of listener that Jacobs is.

In particular, Jacobs has been listening to the district's farmers. In addition to setting up an agricultural advisory board, Jacobs has done something his predecessors didn’t: sought a seat on the House Agriculture Committee.

"It's important to have somebody there to fight for all the different types of agriculture that's going on the district," said Patrick McCormick, a Wyoming County farmer who serves as District 2 director for the New York Farm Bureau.

McCormick, like Pauer, has been impressed with Jacobs’ accessibility and open-mindedness.

"He's been very responsive and it seems if he doesn't know the answer, he wants to not just hear you, what your perspective is, but he wants to hear the opposite side, too, to make sure he understands the issue," McCormick said.

Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, the top Republican on the Agriculture Committee, noted that Jacobs has mastered the complex issues facing the panel and has been especially passionate about pushing for rural broadband access.

"He really has his finger on the pulse of what's happening in New York 27," said Thompson, who represents a rural district south of Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

Jacobs has also focused heavily on constituent service. Soon after his July 2020 swearing-in, Jacobs hired several people to help people in the district fix problems with the federal government. Since then, Jacobs' office says it has resolved more than a thousand cases and recovered $935,702.95 the government owed to people in his district.

Yet Jacobs' interests don't end at his district's boundaries. Twice this year – once with Trump – he traveled to the Mexican border to witness what he calls a crisis: the latest wave of undocumented immigrants crossing into the country.

But why should a congressman who represents rural and suburban New York be so laser-focused on the southern border?

For one thing, Jacobs said, it's because fentanyl crossing the border could end up in Western New York. For another, he said: "If I can see things firsthand, it makes me a better legislator."

Then again, that trip with Trump also gave Jacobs some politically powerful visuals, including a brief video that showed him in front of the partially completed wall that Trump had built at the border.

"Completing this wall is a critical step to securing our border," Jacobs said in a tweet.

The real Chris Jacobs

Of course, Chris Jacobs' first 14 months in Congress might leave voters asking: Who is this guy?

The answer may come clearer not in what people say about him, but what they won't.

The Buffalo News contacted nearly a dozen people who know Jacobs, including some rumored to be angry at his evolution from a moderate Republican to a sometimes-Trumper. None would criticize him on the record.

Asked why, several echoed something Higgins said.

"I don't know what’s in his head,” he said. “I don't question what's in his heart. He's a decent person."

That's the reputation Jacobs built on the Buffalo Board of Education, as Erie County clerk and in the State Senate. For many who worked with him, that reputation stands even if he occasionally stands with Trump.

"He was so committed to some of the values of working in the urban community, and the welfare of urban children, parents and children," said former school board member Rosalyn Taylor. "And so it was a little bit surprising to me that he would go that route. You never know, though."

Former board member Lou Petrucci said: "Chris needs to represent the people in his district. ... We change over time. It's natural."

Jacobs’ focus on education hasn’t changed. The Coalition on Adult Basic Education recently gave him an award for his push to release funding for adult learners. And when the House voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, from her committees because of her conspiracy theorizing and threatening rhetoric, Jacobs agreed.

"I have been very involved in education over the years, and I felt her statements were out of bounds and disqualified her in my mind from being able to serve on the Education Committee,” said Jacobs, who noted he took some criticism from constituents for opposing Greene.

"I also felt that as we talked about toning down the rhetoric and the vitriol that someone has to try to lead and set a standard, so I said: let's us go first," he added.

Talk of toning down the rhetoric might seem surprising coming from someone who backed Trump last year – but that was then and this is now. Asked whether he would support Trump for president in 2024, Jacobs hedged, sort of.

"I support President Trump; I have all along," Jacobs said. "I don't know if he's going to run again. You know, I usually don't try to focus beyond the next election. Our next election is to get the House back and I think that's very, very important.”

Jacobs' willingness to buck Trump doesn't come as a surprise to former school board member Florence Johnson.

"That speaks to the character of Chris" – who, Johnson said, was always willing to take tough stances if they benefited Buffalo’s children.

"I thought he was maybe a Republican," said Johnson, adding that Jacobs was so diligent and so pleasant that she came to regard him as a son.

That being the case, Johnson appeared reluctant to criticize Jacobs – although she spoke a broad truth about his chosen profession.

"Sometimes people appear in politics to be a chameleon, but I sometimes wonder if that's their survival training for elections so that they can have an opportunity to sway others to do the right thing," Johnson said.

