After Tops shooting, some Black pastors preach forgiveness for killer

The Rev. Julius W. Groomes knows his way around a sanctuary. He started preaching at age 11 in a Baptist church in Lackawanna where his uncle was pastor. At 15, he was leading Bible studies and teaching Sunday school classes.

“I’ve been in ministry all of my life, so I felt equipped and prepared to lead spiritually,” he said.

But nothing could prepare Groomes, 30, for his current challenge as the new pastor of a congregation that worships a few blocks from the Tops supermarket where a white supremacist killed 10 people and injured three others with a semiautomatic rifle on May 14.

“To deal with a shooting, on top of a pandemic, as if pastoring in a pandemic wasn’t going to be difficult enough,” Groomes said.

The attack at Tops, which shut down the supermarket for two months after the killings, highlighted a dearth of options for neighborhood residents to get groceries and fresh produce.

But residents have plenty of houses of worship from which to choose – at least 15 within a six-block radius of Tops.

Most of the congregations are small and operate on limited resources. They all face similar challenges in trying to help a community heal from an unspeakable act of violence.

"What has been birthed out of this horrible, awful situation is the people of God coming together from a lot of different places and sharing his love," said the Rev. Mark Hamilton, pastor of Faithful Stones Church on East Utica Street, just around the corner from Tops.

Groomes was on his first job as a lead pastor for six months and hadn’t even been formally installed as pastor of White Rock Baptist Church on East Utica Street when the massacre happened in the store where he and many of the church members shop.

Like most churches, White Rock was still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic when Groomes took over in January, with some members only recently feeling comfortable returning to the pews for in-person worship.

The Tops shooting, in which the white gunman is accused of targeting Blacks because of their race, raised a whole different set of concerns over church safety. The shooter mentioned in some of his racist writings that he had thought about targeting a Black church before deciding on Tops.

The church will not be cowed by fear, and “we trust that God is going to protect us,” said Groomes.

But Groomes said he feels a duty as pastor to ensure that everyone in the building is safe. He’s organizing active shooter seminars. The church soon will host a pistol permit class for interested members.

“As long as we gather in this building, as long as people come here, I’m going to do all that I can to ensure that everyone remains safe,” he said.

Groomes wants White Rock, which has 75 to 100 members, to be more of a resource to the community. He envisions an outreach ministry that gives book bags to schoolchildren and possibly setting up a food pantry.

Groomes struggled with whether the church should move ahead with his installation service on May 29, which had been planned for months, so soon after the shooting.

“I questioned how could I celebrate during a time of peoples’ grief,” he said.

Ultimately, he and other church leaders decided it was best to go forward with the installation, which marks a sort of marriage between pastor and congregation and is an important historical milestone for churches.

It's given him the opportunity to deliver an important message to the neighborhood and church community.

'It will not be so'

With his booming voice as he preached and sang during Sunday’s powerful two-and-a-half-hour service, Groomes spoke of the “disruptor” and “enemy” who wants to destroy their way of life, but he told his parishioners, “it will not be so.”

As he stood on the church stage at the podium with the words “peace, believe and hope” illuminated behind him, Groomes passionately delivered a sermon in which he said even the Tops shooter deserves forgiveness.

“God has been gracious to all of you," Groomes told his congregation. "We have the duty to tell people, no matter how evil, that they’re still qualified to gain God’s mercy.”

That message in this time of grief has provided strength for the community, said Quintella “Queenie” Cottrell, 63, a member of the church for 58 years.

She said Sunday that it was also important that the church not close during difficult times in the aftermath of the shooting so that they show no fear and prove that evil and hate will not take over the neighborhood.

“As he preached this morning, we want God to forgive us and although it was a tragic, terrible thing that happened to those 10 people whose lives were so unnecessarily taken away, we forgive that guy, as painful and as hard as that is,” said Cottrell, who was at the East Utica Street church when the shooting occurred. “We are not going to let him and others like him destroy our community and neighborhood and destroy the unity and love we have.”

A police officer preaches

The Rev. Curtis Hamilton was sprawled on the floor of the Faithful Stone Church's fellowship hall earlier this month, carefully putting a new coat of paint on the wall above the baseboards. The church was getting the hall ready for a conference that would feature guest preachers from Ohio and Florida. Hamilton was excited for a full house, 500 or 600 people.

While Groomes is just getting started at White Rock, Hamilton was winding down his longtime ministry.

He stepped down as senior pastor of Faithful Stones in 2019 after leading the congregation he founded for decades. He handed the mantel to his son, Mark, a Buffalo police detective who doubles as a minister.

Hamilton, 78, hasn’t stepped away, though.

“We’re dealing with the grief and the heartbreak by trying to serve the community,” he said.

Faithful Stones teamed up with more than a dozen other congregations, including some from the suburbs, to host a community barbecue and fresh vegetable and toiletry giveaway on occasional Saturdays in the church’s parking lot at Jefferson Avenue and East Utica Street. It includes bounce houses and popcorn and cotton candy stations for the kids.

The events draw 700 to 800 neighborhood residents and help bring “something of a healing” to people, said Hamilton. The next one is scheduled for Aug. 27. On Mondays, the church does a Gospel outreach in the parking lot.

The Rev. Mark Hamilton said Faithful Stones will continue its concentrated outreach efforts well after everyone else has "unplugged and shut down the tents."

"We wanted to very clearly, very resoundingly say that Christ loves this community," he said.

This November will mark 53 years since Curtis Hamilton quit drinking, became a born-again Christian and started preaching in his sister’s home on Laurel Street, a few blocks from the current location of Faithful Stones.

He says he feels physically better now than he did in his early 20s, when booze and drugs ravaged his body. But he also knew it was time to step aside and let his son handle the lion’s share of the preaching.

Church members still refer to him as “pastor” and he continues to preside at occasional funerals and other church services.

“This is what I’ll do until God calls me home,” he said.

Hamilton has seen the impact of evil and violence up close many times, but nothing like what happened May 14, around the corner from the church.

Still, he said, it’s no cause for fear.

“We strictly believe the Scriptures, when the Bible says, ‘Perfect love casts out fear.’ So we don’t fear what can happen. The Bible says don’t fear what man can do to the body. Fear God, who can kill the body and soul, damn it into hell. So, we fear God, we don’t fear man,” he said. “Otherwise, it would paralyze us from serving. We would go home and wouldn’t serve at all.”

Praying for the gunman

Both Hamilton and Groomes were friends of Pearl Young, the 77-year-old evangelical missionary who was gunned down in Tops. Groomes attended a prayer breakfast with Young in the morning prior to the killings. His mother-in-law and 12-year-old daughter were inside the Tops just 15 minutes before the shooter arrived.

Both pastors said they are sickened by the shooter’s racist animus, but they also insist the only way to respond to such evil is to act more like Christ.

So, their congregations have been praying not only for the victims of the shooting, but for the shooter, too.

If Jesus can forgive those who nailed him to the cross, that same love “is in every Christian,” said Hamilton.

“That’s why we can forgive folks. That’s why we pray for the individual that did the killing,” he said. “We pray for his salvation. That’s the way of a Christian.”

The shooter must get his earthly punishment, said Groomes, but he still has an opportunity to repent and is “qualified for forgiveness” just as anyone else is.

“Our prayer is that his heart will be touched,” he said.