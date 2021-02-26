After the first week, plenty of shots available at Delavan-Grider vaccine clinic

In an effort to make the vaccine available to underserved populations, eligibility is currently limited to only those who live in 10 Buffalo and Cheektowaga ZIP codes, which are home to much of the region's minority population : 14201, 14204, 14208, 14209, 14211, 14212, 14213, 14214, 14215 and 14222.

The registration goes through the same state website or the same state phone number – (833) 697-4829 – that everyone else has been using.

“They are not reluctant to sign up. They are very eager to sign up," Masten District Councilman Ulysees Wingo said. "The problem is, the state has not contacted my office to give us any information about what their plans are for the site other than, ‘It’ll be open on Wednesday at 8:00.' "

"What was confusing for a lot of people was just to sign up," Common Council President Darius Pridgen said. "It’s not like the pop-ups that have happened at churches. This was something the governor’s office put together.”

The system is working for some. A man who identified himself only as Damon called The Buffalo News and said that he was able to obtain a vaccination at Delavan-Grider for his 89-year-old father.