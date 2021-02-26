After the first week, plenty of shots available at Delavan-Grider vaccine clinic

When it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine, here's a word you don't get to read too often: plentiful.
But in the case of the new vaccination clinic at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, it happens to be accurate.
The first eight days of appointments for the clinic at the Delavan-Grider Community Center are booked solid, but after that there's lots of room, an organizer said Thursday. The reason for that is open to interpretation, but officials want to get the word out that people who want the vaccine have an opportunity to get it close to home.
An estimated 8,000 people will receive Covid-19 vaccinations at the East Side site from Wednesday through March 10, said Mark Blue, Western New York chair of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Health Equity Task Force.
County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said Tuesday that the goal of the pop-up clinic is to improve vaccine access to non-white neighborhoods.
A vaccination site will be set up on the East Side as efforts ramp up to reach neighborhoods with higher infection rates and more hesitancy toward it.
"The percentage of individuals of color who have received the vaccine in Erie County is much less than what the actual percentage of communities of color are in Erie County," Poloncarz said. "It's actually exceptionally low, and it's disappointing to see. So the federal government and the state have joined together for this pop-up clinic to try to alleviate that."
That means the Delavan-Grider clinic isn't for everyone, at least at the start.
In an effort to make the vaccine available to underserved populations, eligibility is currently limited to only those who live in 10 Buffalo and Cheektowaga ZIP codes, which are home to much of the region's minority population : 14201, 14204, 14208, 14209, 14211, 14212, 14213, 14214, 14215 and 14222.
The registration goes through the same state website or the same state phone number – (833) 697-4829 – that everyone else has been using.
“They are not reluctant to sign up. They are very eager to sign up," Masten District Councilman Ulysees Wingo said. "The problem is, the state has not contacted my office to give us any information about what their plans are for the site other than, ‘It’ll be open on Wednesday at 8:00.' "
"What was confusing for a lot of people was just to sign up," Common Council President Darius Pridgen said. "It’s not like the pop-ups that have happened at churches. This was something the governor’s office put together.”
Elementary school librarian Kristin Sommer is one of a growing number of anxious New Yorkers combing the state, and its 55,000 square miles, in search of a lifesaving shot in the arm.
The system is working for some. A man who identified himself only as Damon called The Buffalo News and said that he was able to obtain a vaccination at Delavan-Grider for his 89-year-old father.
"I called up the number that was in the paper and I pressed the button where it says if you want to receive a callback," Damon said. "They called me right back within like 10 seconds. So I was able to originally schedule an appointment for him already for next Thursday, and in fact (for) this lady down the block from me. She had one previously scheduled for Syracuse, which is quite a drive, but now she was able to make one there, too."
A check of the state Health Department website at mid-afternoon Thursday showed more than 700 appointments still available at Delavan-Grider site on March 11, and about the same number on March 12.
From March 13 through March 23, more than 800 appointments were available every day at Delavan-Grider.
“Just give it time. It’ll pick up," Blue said. “Once people sign up, they’ll get their vaccines. They’ll also get their second shot there, too. They won’t have to chase around vaccine at all.”
If you enter any other ZIP code in the state's "Am I Eligible?" online screening tool, the Delavan-Grider site won't even pop up as one of your choices.
Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated, but limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.
As has become painfully familiar in recent weeks, the only appointments listed as available at other state-run vaccination sites Thursday were in far-off Potsdam.
Like all other vaccination sites, the Delavan-Grider site will accept only those who are eligible: those over age 65, workers in certain occupations or those with a range of pre-existing medical conditions.
There are no first dose appointments available at Delavan-Grider between March 24 and April 13; that's when the second shots will be given for those who booked earlier dates.
But the first-dose clinic will resume April 14 and appointments are available daily through April 27 – more than 400 each day, according to a check of the website Thursday. The only exception was April 14, when fewer than 200 shots were still available.
The clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., seven days a week. It will receive vaccine directly from the federal government, Cuomo said when he announced the clinic Feb. 17. After the site has been operating for a week, registration will be open to all other eligible Erie County residents.
The Delavan-Grider clinic is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the state.