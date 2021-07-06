After spring plunge, Covid-19 cases back on the uptick in Erie County

After a plunge, cases of Covid-19 are slightly on the rise again in Erie County.
There were 76 new cases of Covid-19 among Erie County residents, according to reports received by the Erie County Department of Health for the week ending Saturday.
That brought the new case rate for the virus to 8.3 per 100,000 residents, which is an increase over the previous week's case rate of 5.2 per 100,000 residents.
The threshold set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for a community to be considered in the low transmission level for the virus is less than 10 cases per 100,000 residents.
In an email Tuesday, Kara Kane, a spokeswoman for the county health department, said that, as recently as mid-April, the county's case rate per 100,000 residents over seven days was in the 300s, compared to last week's 8.3.
For the week that ended on June 19, the case rate for new Covid-19 cases reached a low of 4.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Erie County. That was down from a rate of 12.1 cases per 100,000 residents for the week that ended June 12.
Cases of the virus had been steadily declining since the week that ended on April 17, when 359.2 cases per 100,000 residents were recorded. The week prior to that, on April 10, there were 369.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
Last week, 34% of new cases of Covid-19 in Erie County were in City of Buffalo residents, an increase from 25% the week before. Four ZIP codes had five or more residents with the virus. They were 14218 (Lackawanna), 14227 (Cheektowaga), 14206 (Buffalo) and 14215 (Buffalo).
All other ZIP codes in the county had fewer than five cases, or no cases.
Kane said the county health department's epidemiology team is closely watching new reports of Covid-19 cases.
"Our department has maintained its focus on contact tracing to place people with a positive Covid-19 test result in isolation and to identify close contacts of positive cases and place them in quarantine, all to stop the chain of disease transmission," she said.
The number of tests for the Covid-19 virus performed on Erie County residents continued to decline, with 13,549 reports for the week ending Saturday, compared to 15,477 reports for the previous week.
Kane said the most powerful tool in the county's public health toolkit is to vaccinate as many eligible people as can be reached.
"Covid-19 is still in our community and people who are unvaccinated, including the entire group of children under age 12, remain vulnerable to this disease," she said.
Tests are still available through the county Department of Health by calling 858-2929 to schedule an appointment. County health department officials strongly advised those who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to consider taking a Covid-19 test, regardless of their vaccination status.
Data collected by the county Health Department showed that the 30-39 age group in Erie County had a seven-day case rate of 16.8 cases per 100,000 residents last week, which was the highest among all age groups in the county. Officials said the positivity percentage for the 30-39 age group is still under 1%, at 0.7%.
The 4 years old and under age group and the 5-10 age group had positivity percentage rates over 1%, at 1.2% for each.
All other age categories had 1% positivity or lower.
As of Sunday, there were 20 reported hospitalizations in Erie County as a result of Covid-19. That number has remained stable, with fewer than 24 reported hospitalizations since June 18.
According to the county Department of Health, there were two deaths attributed to the Covid-19 virus in the past seven days. The total number of Covid-19-related deaths from March 2020 to July 1 was 1,921, with 645 of those deaths reported this year.
Of the 183 reported deaths from Covid-19 in April through July 1, 46% of those who died resided in a Buffalo city ZIP code, and 176, or 96%, of the deaths resulted from people who were not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to infection.