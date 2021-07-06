After spring plunge, Covid-19 cases back on the uptick in Erie County

Last week, 34% of new cases of Covid-19 in Erie County were in City of Buffalo residents, an increase from 25% the week before. Four ZIP codes had five or more residents with the virus. They were 14218 (Lackawanna), 14227 (Cheektowaga), 14206 (Buffalo) and 14215 (Buffalo).

All other ZIP codes in the county had fewer than five cases, or no cases.

Kane said the county health department's epidemiology team is closely watching new reports of Covid-19 cases.

"Our department has maintained its focus on contact tracing to place people with a positive Covid-19 test result in isolation and to identify close contacts of positive cases and place them in quarantine, all to stop the chain of disease transmission," she said.

The number of tests for the Covid-19 virus performed on Erie County residents continued to decline, with 13,549 reports for the week ending Saturday, compared to 15,477 reports for the previous week.

Kane said the most powerful tool in the county's public health toolkit is to vaccinate as many eligible people as can be reached.

"Covid-19 is still in our community and people who are unvaccinated, including the entire group of children under age 12, remain vulnerable to this disease," she said.