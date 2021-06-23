After softball injury ruptures eye, man's lawsuit blames Tonawanda golf dome

Thomas Fasciano loved to play softball whenever he could, so he was happy to fill in on a team that needed a pitcher for a game last year at the Town of Tonawanda's Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome.
The game was still in the first inning when Fasciano released a pitch that he lost in the lights as it arced toward the plate. He heard a loud ping as the batter belted a line drive but didn't see the ball again until it was inches away from him.
The softball smashed into his face, rupturing his left eye, shattering the orbital bones and fracturing his nose and cheekbone. Fasciano underwent emergency surgery but the damage was too great.
"I will never see again out of that eye," he said in an April deposition.
Fasciano is suing the Town of Tonawanda and its Youth, Parks and Recreation Department, arguing the indoor driving range's flawed design as a softball venue directly led to his horrific injury.
The outside counsel representing the town has asked a State Supreme Court judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The town contends Fasciano was aware of the risk inherent in the game and, further, Fasciano had previously played in the golf dome but had not raised concerns about the conditions.
The issue of pitcher safety in baseball and softball gained greater attention earlier this month when Tyler Zambro, a pitcher for the minor-league Durham Bulls, was hit in the head by a batted ball, removed from the field on a stretcher and rushed to a regional medical center for brain surgery.
Fasciano's lawsuit is one of a number filed over injuries suffered during sporting events or while children clamber on a playground or bounce on a trampoline.
"The question is whether this is an unreasonably dangerous circumstance," said Nellie Drew, a professor of sports law at the University at Buffalo.
Fasciano is a 31-year-old North Tonawanda resident who grew up playing baseball and enthusiastically switched to recreational softball after high school, according to the account he provided when he was cross-examined by J. Patrick Lennon, an attorney for the town.
Married with three young children, Fasciano said he plays as much as he can on one regular team and as an occasional substitute.
He doesn't typically play in the dome, which hosts softball games and practices after the golfers finish working on their swings. But he had filled in the previous two weeks on an acquaintance's team that plays there as part of the town's adult slow-pitch softball league and had agreed to do so the night of Feb. 20, 2020.
The first week, Fasciano played third base, his regular position, but the second week he filled in as a pitcher. He finished that game without incident but said he noticed how elevated flood lights, set up behind the upper-level golf tee boxes, shine onto the softball field in a way that makes it hard to fully track high-arcing pitches.
On Feb. 20, the team's usual pitcher wasn't available because he was having laser eye surgery, Fasciano said, so he offered to take his place.
He warmed up by throwing a few pitches and, after his team batted in the top of the first, took the mound for the bottom of the inning.
He said there were two outs, with a runner on base, and he was facing the fifth or sixth batter in the opposing lineup when he threw a pitch that he lost sight of as it reached its top height of around 12 feet. Fasciano said he was temporarily blinded by the lights but still went into a defensive crouch to prepare to field any ball hit his way.
He heard the batter make contact but didn't regain sight of the bright green-yellow softball until it was inches from his face, he said.
The ball smashed into his left eye, Fasciano said, causing intense pain though he never lost consciousness.
"I started to hear this sound, and the best analogy I can give is if you take a few ice cubes, put them in a glass and pour soda over it. Just cracking and popping," Fasciano said.
Blood gushed from the wound, and he tried to feel where his eye was but realized it was "essentially nonexistent," as he put it.
He recounted a chaotic scene, with worried players from both teams gathered around him on the turf field. A trauma surgeon dining at the restaurant inside the dome hurried over and said Fasciano needed to be taken to Erie County Medical Center right away.
A friend on the team tried to call Fasciano's wife but twice mistyped the passcode on Fasciano's phone, prompting him to tell the friend, "What's wrong? You're acting like I smashed my face or something."
The friend didn't tell Fasciano's wife, Alicia, the extent of his injury but said she needed to meet her husband at ECMC. Fasciano recalled feeling lightheaded in the ambulance, possibly from blood loss.
"It's one of those thoughts that I'll never forget having, but I questioned if I was going to make it or not," he said.
The on-call eye surgeon, after examining Fasciano, warned him before he went into surgery that it was likely he would lose sight in that eye. He recalled how distressed his wife and mother looked.
Despite a six-plus-hour surgery, the damage to his left eye, which suffered a globe rupture, and the orbital bones was beyond repair. Follow-up consultations at the Ross Eye Institute and the Cleveland Clinic confirmed the prognosis.
"The structure of my eye is, simply put, destroyed, from the front all the way back," Fasciano said.
His May 6 lawsuit claims the town and its recreation department created "unique and dangerous conditions" that go above and beyond the usual dangers of possible injury found in slow-pitch softball. That's why the assumption of risk doctrine doesn't apply in this case, contends Fasciano's attorney, John P. Ford, who did not respond to a message seeking further comment.
The town allowed Fasciano and other participants to play on a "defectively designed softball field in an area designed for the game of golf," Ford wrote, and it had prior notice of the dangerous conditions.
The town, in its response, noted Fasciano had played at the dome the previous two weeks, pitching one full game, and had not expressed doubts about field safety to teammates or town employees.
Attorney Mark P. Della Posta said Fasciano, as an experienced softball player, knows the danger that pitchers face from balls hit sharply back up the middle.
"The purpose of the assumption of the risk doctrine is to encourage participation in athletics," Della Posta wrote. "Venue owners are encouraged to allow participation of athletics by shielding them from liability when an individual is injured during his or her participation in the athletic pursuit."
Drew, the UB professor, said this is a balancing act.
"We want municipalities to provide these opportunities for people to be active," Drew said, adding, "You've got to make sure the facilities provided are reasonably safe and secure."
For Fasciano, who opted not to get a glass eye, it was difficult to give up the sports he loved. He said he can't even coach his son's Little League team because of the risk to his remaining good eye.
He wears safety goggles to protect his right eye from injury and wears a lens-like cover, called a scleral shell, that improves the appearance of his damaged left eye. But not long after getting it, he said, he was at a Tops Market when he went to rub his eye and the shell popped out onto the floor near a young girl.
"It looked like she had seen a monster," Fasciano said.
His only hope, he said, is a future improvement in transplant technology.
"I hope that maybe one day I'll be able to see again with a donor eye," he said.