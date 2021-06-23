After softball injury ruptures eye, man's lawsuit blames Tonawanda golf dome

On Feb. 20, the team's usual pitcher wasn't available because he was having laser eye surgery, Fasciano said, so he offered to take his place.

He warmed up by throwing a few pitches and, after his team batted in the top of the first, took the mound for the bottom of the inning.

He said there were two outs, with a runner on base, and he was facing the fifth or sixth batter in the opposing lineup when he threw a pitch that he lost sight of as it reached its top height of around 12 feet. Fasciano said he was temporarily blinded by the lights but still went into a defensive crouch to prepare to field any ball hit his way.

He heard the batter make contact but didn't regain sight of the bright green-yellow softball until it was inches from his face, he said.

The ball smashed into his left eye, Fasciano said, causing intense pain though he never lost consciousness.

"I started to hear this sound, and the best analogy I can give is if you take a few ice cubes, put them in a glass and pour soda over it. Just cracking and popping," Fasciano said.

Blood gushed from the wound, and he tried to feel where his eye was but realized it was "essentially nonexistent," as he put it.