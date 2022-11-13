After scuffle, police arrest man accused of returning to Amherst Street establishment with shotgun

A Buffalo man is under arrest and facing several charges, including two felonies, after allegedly returning Saturday night to an Amherst Street establishment with weapons after initially being asked to leave and then getting into an altercation with Buffalo police.

Davondre Copeland, 28, has been charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief – both felonies – and six misdemeanors, including second-degree menacing and resisting arrest. One charge was elevated because Copeland is a prior felon prohibited to possess firearms, Buffalo police said in a news release.

Workers at an establishment on the 400 block of Amherst Street flagged down Northwest District police to help with a patron, later identified as Copeland, who had been kicked out of the premises and become unruly, Buffalo police said.

After being ejected from the establishment, Copeland threatened the staff, showed a box cutter, broke a window and said he would return "to do more harm," Buffalo police said.

Copeland allegedly returned while cops were talking to staff members, and police reported noticing the suspect was armed with a shotgun. The suspect refused orders and fled and, when police caught up, he fought with them, injuring two, Buffalo police said.

One officer was treated for a head injury and one was treated for a back injury, and both were released.

Buffalo police said they recovered the shotgun, which was loaded.