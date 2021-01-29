After rocky start, Buffalo says school speed camera missteps resolved

In addition, people with questions or problems are being directed to call the city’s 311 Call & Resolution Center or email the parking violations office.

“We’ve been doing that for the past two or three weeks, and people are getting called back within 24 hours, at the most 48 hours,” Helfer said. “I think we’ve made a lot of changes.”

Murdock said he reached out to the city for help, but to no avail, right after receiving a notice Dec. 14 that his hearing was scheduled for Dec. 11, and that any further challenge required full payment and an additional $10 fee to pursue it.

Ultimately, he just gave up and paid the citation, he said in an email.

"I expect city hall to be useless when I need their help, but don’t expect them to proactively take money like this," Murdock said.