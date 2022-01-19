After record snowfall, frustration mounts as city residents wait for plows

While the plows were able to keep up with clearing main and second streets, he said, plowing Buffalo's side streets has proved challenging.

First, there was the depth of the snow, in some cases close to 2 feet, he said. Also, the snow was widespread – blanketing the whole city, not just a swath, as sometimes happens when a narrow lake effect band sets up.

In addition, the storm hit Sunday night into Monday and continued on and off until late Monday. On many residential streets, 6 p.m. Monday is when cars must switch sides for parking.

"We got into a lot of those streets, and then the cars moved over to the nicely plowed side. So, it looked like it hadn't been plowed yet. So, we're having to double back on those streets. So, that was a challenge."

Buffalo's smaller streets are always difficult, he said, but the deep, heavy snow was especially tough. Smaller trucks that can squeeze in were getting stuck, and larger plows just couldn't make it through, he said.

Finn said by midday Wednesday about 95% of the city's streets had at least one pass through from a plow. The remainder were the trickier side streets, like dead-ends, of which the city has 223.