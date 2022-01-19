After record snowfall, frustration mounts as city residents wait for plows

David Harvey was exasperated.
It was Wednesday morning – two days after a widespread storm dumped a foot-and-a-half of snow on Buffalo and the Northtowns – and his street had yet to be plowed.
"Nothing. Nothing," he said in a phone interview from his home on Wellington Road, north of Hertel Avenue.
His kids were home from school for a second day. His husband, a doctor, was late to work because it took so long to shovel out his car. An Amazon truck and a Lowe's delivery truck each got stuck in the snow-piled street. And cars were covered in snow on both sides of the street. He wrote an angry email to Mayor Byron Brown early Wednesday, demanding action.
As he talked to a reporter at about 9 a.m., he looked out the window to finally see a plow ... and then it backed up and left.
Travel and normal activity through the region got more than complicated Monday as snow that began Sunday night pounded the area with an intensity deemed rare even by Western New York standards.
"They can't get through. It's a mess," he lamented.
It returned less than an hour later and managed to weave around all the parked cars.
It was a familiar scene that played out all over Buffalo, particularly the northern half, in the wake of the snow storm that hit late Sunday night and covered Buffalo with a record amount of snow.
Snowed-in residents were not happy with City Hall's response.
Delaware District Common Council Member Joel Feroleto said he has received "hundreds" of phone calls from angry constituents demanding to know when their streets would be plowed.
"I know as of this morning there were still many streets that were not plowed," Feroleto said. "There were vehicles still getting stuck this morning. I helped push a car on Winston (Road) near Parkside (Avenue)."
Tuesday's school closings proved to be more complicated than a typical Western New York snow day.
Feroleto acknowledged that city plows made "significant progress overnight," although there was still a cluster of streets in his district near North Park Academy that hadn't been plowed yet.
Common Council Member Joseph Golombek was also bombarded with angry messages about the lack of plowing in the Riverside and Black Rock neighborhoods.
"There's been a bunch of glitches that I'm not happy with," he said.
He noted that in many cases, cars parked on the wrong side of the street were making it difficult for plows to get through.
Still, he said he was planning on driving around Riverside with Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn on Wednesday afternoon to show him the conditions.
Finn said Wednesday that the city's plows have been running non-stop since the storm started.
While the plows were able to keep up with clearing main and second streets, he said, plowing Buffalo's side streets has proved challenging.
First, there was the depth of the snow, in some cases close to 2 feet, he said. Also, the snow was widespread – blanketing the whole city, not just a swath, as sometimes happens when a narrow lake effect band sets up.
In addition, the storm hit Sunday night into Monday and continued on and off until late Monday. On many residential streets, 6 p.m. Monday is when cars must switch sides for parking.
"We got into a lot of those streets, and then the cars moved over to the nicely plowed side. So, it looked like it hadn't been plowed yet. So, we're having to double back on those streets. So, that was a challenge."
Buffalo's smaller streets are always difficult, he said, but the deep, heavy snow was especially tough. Smaller trucks that can squeeze in were getting stuck, and larger plows just couldn't make it through, he said.
Finn said by midday Wednesday about 95% of the city's streets had at least one pass through from a plow. The remainder were the trickier side streets, like dead-ends, of which the city has 223.
He urged everyone to take advantage of Wednesday's milder temperatures to shovel their sidewalks and dig their cars out, if they haven't already.
Temperatures were expected to plummet by Thursday to lows around zero and highs in the teens for the next several days.
Across town on side streets off of Genesee and East Ferry streets, close to 40 community leaders, including Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries, spent the day shoveling sidewalks and driveways of the elderly.
"We had people who were snowed in and people who were snowed out," he said. "We had people whose vehicles are snowed in."
Newkirk and other members of violence interrupter groups had met on Monday – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – and planned on a day of service.
"This came up on us, the storm. So that was an opportunity ... to serve the community," he said.