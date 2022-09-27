After push from Hardwick, OTB to agrees to meeting to answer money questions

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has spent two months demanding answers about how money is being spent by the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., which runs the Batavia Downs racetrack and casino, and off-track betting sites in 17 counties in western and upstate New York.

It now looks like the Western Regional OTB board agrees that he — and other county fiscal officers — deserve some answers.

Following the board's meetings last week, WROTB President Henry Wojtaszek is inviting each of the comptrollers or fiscal officers from the OTB's 17 member counties to the OTB's corporate offices at Batavia Downs on Oct. 5.

Comptroller Kevin Hardwick targets OTB over transparency concerns Hardwick is demanding answers for everything from a hotel buyback deal at Batavia Downs to the number of outside lawyers and lobbyists hired by the OTB, and how much they were paid.

"While regulatory oversight rests with the New York State Comptroller and Gaming Commission, we do appreciate the need to be transparent and accountable," Wojtaszek said in his letter of invitation.

Wojtaszek told The Buffalo News that board member Francis Warthling, Erie County's appointee, made a strong case to the rest of the board that the Western Regional OTB has nothing to hide and shouldn't put up needless barriers to information.

"That is the message that came through loud and clear, from Fran and from the rest of the board," Wojtaszek said. "We’ll address some of the concerns that we’ve already heard."

Warthling is sponsoring a board resolution that would require Wojtaszek to answer Hardwick's inquiries regarding health insurance benefits for board members; a controversial hotel development and buyback deal; a heavily criticized marketing program; and spending on lobbyists and outside lawyers.

To address some of these questions, Wojtaszek said presentations will be made by:

• OTB compliance officer and former Buffalo FBI Agent Paul Moskal, who can speak to the WROTB's marketing program

• Chief Financial Officer Jackie Leach

• David Hart, president of Hart Hotels, which operates the Batavia Downs hotel operation

Time will be left for questions from county representatives, Wojtaszek said.

State comptroller criticizes OTB over perks for board members, executives “Revenues from the OTB are supposed to go to participating municipalities,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said, “not to give board members and employees generous perks and other benefits.”

Hardwick welcomed the letter and the invitation.

"Of course, I’m going to do everything I can to attend," he said Monday.

Wojtaszek had previously invited Hardwick to visit with him and personally tour the Batavia Downs and OTB operation, but Hardwick said he was reluctant to accept what could be viewed by outsiders as a junket — a lavish excursion for a public official paid for by taxpayers. But if all county fiscal leaders are invited with the clear intention of answering questions, he's happy to participate.

If he can't make it, he said, he will send Deputy Comptroller Timothy Callan, who drafted many of the letters from Hardwick to Wojtaszek.

The Oct. 5 meeting will be private, Wojtaszek said, but attendees are free to share whatever they like from the meeting.

Hardwick said he will decide whether he still wants answers in writing after next week's meeting.

"It depends on what the answers are," he said.