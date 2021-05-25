After national search, Niagara Falls chooses new water and sewer chief

When he interviewed with the Niagara Falls Water Board to become its executive director, Abderrahman Zehraoui said he gave the board an action plan.
Now he will be paid $167,000 a year to carry that out plan as head of the agency that operates the Falls' water and sewer systems.
The director of utilities in East Chicago, Ind., will take over that role next Tuesday.
Zehraoui was chosen by the Water Board Monday night, after a four-month national search.
"I think we landed a gem," Chairman Nicholas J. Forster said.
Since March 2017, Zehraoui has performed the same duties in East Chicago, a city of about 28,000 just over the Indiana border from Chicago.
Zehraoui said Niagara Falls needs to shift its sewage plant from chemical to biological treatment, a solution that was suggested after the infamous 2017 "black water" discharge into the lower Niagara River.
He said retrofitting the existing plant is feasible and far cheaper than building a new one.
"We have to shift to biological because this is the most efficient," he said. "If you go online, you know how much they are spending on chemicals. Too much."
In East Chicago, he dealt with an aging water system with 92-inch brick mains that hadn't been cleaned in 100 years. Zehraoui said he set up a program to clean one-quarter of the pipes every year.
"I am very proficient in anything that is water, sanitary, wastewater, landfill engineering, environmental, you can name it," Zehraoui said.
A native of Morocco, Zehraoui, 51, is already being called "Dr. Z" by board members.
He holds a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Cincinnati, as well as a master's degree in data mining and warehousing from the University of Pavia, Italy, according to his listing on LinkedIn.
Before moving to Cincinnati in 2006, Zehraoui worked for almost 11 years as a senior water and wastewater engineer in Morocco's national office of drinking water.
While earning his doctorate, Zehraoui spent also seven years as a research assistant at the University of Cincinnati in water and wastewater treatment and system design. He held private-sector jobs in Cincinnati and Houston before moving to East Chicago.
He will have no contract in Niagara Falls, which means the board can oust him at any time.
"Nobody's getting contracts any longer at the Niagara Falls Water Board," Forster said.
Moments before Zehraoui was hired, the board created a new three-member executive staff review committee, which is to review all top managers and report to the board every September about whether they should be retained and, if so, what their salaries should be for the ensuing year.