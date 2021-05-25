After national search, Niagara Falls chooses new water and sewer chief

When he interviewed with the Niagara Falls Water Board to become its executive director, Abderrahman Zehraoui said he gave the board an action plan.

Now he will be paid $167,000 a year to carry that out plan as head of the agency that operates the Falls' water and sewer systems.

The director of utilities in East Chicago, Ind., will take over that role next Tuesday.

Zehraoui was chosen by the Water Board Monday night, after a four-month national search.

"I think we landed a gem," Chairman Nicholas J. Forster said.

Since March 2017, Zehraoui has performed the same duties in East Chicago, a city of about 28,000 just over the Indiana border from Chicago.

Zehraoui said Niagara Falls needs to shift its sewage plant from chemical to biological treatment, a solution that was suggested after the infamous 2017 "black water" discharge into the lower Niagara River.

He said retrofitting the existing plant is feasible and far cheaper than building a new one.

"We have to shift to biological because this is the most efficient," he said. "If you go online, you know how much they are spending on chemicals. Too much."