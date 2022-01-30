After mask fight, what comes next for Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers?

"I think our Founding Fathers would be very proud of what the mayor is doing," Bauerle said during Monday's Village Board meeting.

Rogers says she is standing up for her constituents and she's continuing to do the work of the village. Some observers believe she's positioning herself for a run for higher office.

The debate has led to contentious discussion at Village Board meetings, as it has throughout the country, and the resignation of one trustee.

And residents say they don't know how long the divisions stirred up in this one-square-mile community of 5,300 will linger.

"It has been to the detriment of the village," said Mary Lowther, the village historian and a former Williamsville mayor. "We’ve been held up to the entire Western New York as being this totally dysfunctional, biased, ridiculous, little village. And that isn’t the reputation I want to see."

From volunteer to mayor

Rogers, a Johnstown, Pa., native, moved to Williamsville with her husband, Michael, in 2003.