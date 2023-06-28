ALBANY – In the wake of the Lockport Cave tragedy that left one man dead, Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt has introduced legislation attempting to fill a major gap in safety enforcement at such tourist attractions.

Ortt’s bill would require that regulation of “geological, man-made mechanical boat attractions on man-made waterways, tunnels and lakes” in New York be under the purview of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

As reported by The Buffalo News, no governmental agency believes it has responsibility under state or local laws for conducting safety inspections of the Lockport Cave boat tour.

On June 12, a cave tour boat capsized at the tourist attraction, killing one Niagara County man, Harshad Shah, and injuring 11 others.

In a strikingly similar 2015 incident, a Lockport Cave tour boat also flipped over, though in that instance, no one was seriously injured. The incident was reported to police, but Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman contends state officials did not sufficiently follow up on an accident that presaged a tragedy eight years later.

The purpose of Ortt’s bill appears similar to a proposal made by Gov. Kathy Hochul on June 16. In a news release, Hochul said she would propose legislation granting the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation regulatory authority over commercial tourism boats operating in caves.

According to the Hochul administration, that office currently regulates commercial boats, but does not have the legal authority to regulate the safety of boats operating on non-navigable waters such as in caves located on private property.

Ortt’s bill, introduced on Monday, also specifies that such boat attractions do not qualify as an “amusement park,” meaning they are not under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Labor.

Ortt’s office did not immediately comment on Wednesday about whether Ortt planned to work with Hochul on his bill. Both houses of the State Legislature are controlled by Democrats, and typically, Democrats would carry bills introduced at the request of the Democratic governor. Ortt is the top Republican in the State Senate.

Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Ortt’s bill does not currently have a State Assembly sponsor, that is likely to change: Ortt is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Erie Canal Discovery Center in Lockport with Republican Assemblyman Michael Norris. Ortt’s district covers Niagara County, which includes Lockport. Norris represents and hails from Lockport.