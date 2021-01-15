After judge orders hospital to use experimental Covid-19 treatment, woman recovers

“There are some indications that this drug may have some merit in treating Covid-19 ... Yes, it is possible that it helped this woman,” Russo said. “But the trials and testing are ongoing. We don’t have definitive data yet to show it does help. Presently, it is not recommended as a treatment for Covid-19.”

Russo is the chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He has no involvement in the Smentkiewicz case.

The patient’s son, Michael Smentkiewicz, said hospital officials had told him and his sister, Michelle Kulbacki, on Dec. 31 that their mother’s chance of survival – as an 80-year-old Covid-19 patient on a ventilator – was about 20%.

He said doctors at the hospital also told the family that Smentkiewicz would probably be on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit for at least a month.

“We did a lot of our own research, we read about Ivermectin ... The results sounded very promising, and we decided we had to try something different,” Michael Smentkiewicz said. “We pressured the doctor in the ICU to give it to her. He finally agreed.”

On Jan. 2, Smentkiewicz was given her first dose of Ivermectin, and according to court papers filed by her family, she made “a complete turnaround.”