After hearing voicemails from alleged victim and others, judge delays sentencing of former City Honors teacher

Monday was the day U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara was scheduled to sentence former City Honors teacher Peter Hingston on his guilty plea to charges of possession of child pornography.

But Arcara instead postponed the sentencing as a result of "new information," including voicemails that were played in court, two from people who identified themselves as former students of Hingston, including one who said she was a victim of Hingston.

Former City Honors teacher pleads guilty to two child pornography charges A former City Honors School teacher pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Arcara said after receiving the new information that he wasn't sure how to proceed and that it will affect his decision in sentencing. He did not set a new sentencing date.

Last year Hingston pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography. Each count carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.

In a 14-page sentencing memorandum, the U.S. Attorney's office recommended a sentence of 17½ to 20 years.

Hingston was a teacher with the Buffalo Public Schools system for 28 years. He started working for the school district in 1992 and retired in 2020 after working as a technology education teacher at City Honors. He held that position for 15 years.

According to the complaint filed with the U.S. District Court in 2019, the Buffalo Police Department first began an investigation into Hingston after a student said Hingston was taking inappropriate photographs of female students in his classroom with a GoPro camera.

The camera was then turned over to the FBI based on that incident.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As part of the investigation, multiple students were interviewed and each said they observed Hingston taking photographs or videotaping minor female students.

A review of the camera's contents found that Hingston recorded and took photos of several students' body parts without their knowledge and also filmed himself masturbating near students without their knowledge.

One of the voicemails played in court Monday came from a person who identified herself as the mother of a victim. She said that not only is her daughter traumatized but she is aware of other students who were victims and that their lives are "forever changed." She urged Arcara to impose the maximum sentence.

A petition began circulating on change.org earlier this month asking the judge to impose a heavier sentence than the seven-year sentence Hingston's attorney, Rodney Personius requested.

The judge acknowledged the petition as part of the new information he received.

Patrick Swain, 18, who created the petition and is a former student of Hingston, said he was pleased to see that the judge was paying attention to the new information.

"Clearly the events of the past week have been making an impact and making the voices of the victims heard," Swain said after the proceedings.

That petition had 2,456 signatures at 5 p.m. Monday.

Former City Honors students, including Valerie Juang, 19, a former member of Hingston's after school rocket club, were present in the courtroom in a show of solidarity for the victims.

Juang, who said she was not one of Hingston's victims, said the judge's delay of sentencing was a good sign.

"I have a friend who was a victim of his and she's totally different now," she said. "She said she is so afraid she's going to leave her house and see this man again."