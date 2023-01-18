After groundskeepers union was broken, a business owned by family of Forest Lawn insider got the contract

For more than four decades, union groundskeepers dug graves, mowed lawns, pulled weeds and maintained mausoleums at Forest Lawn, the pre-eminent cemetery in Buffalo.

Ken Erler of Hamburg was among them for 19 years.

He and his fellow groundskeepers earned a decent wage and took pride in their work. But beginning in 2020 they found their union targeted, they say, by top cemetery officials.

Erler and the others say Forest Lawn President Joe Dispenza and then-Superintendent of Grounds Craig Wolcott successfully conspired to get rid of the unionized groundskeepers, members of Teamsters Local 449, through a decertification vote.

Forest Lawn officials didn't have to look far for their replacements.

Wolcott Lawn and Cemetery Services, a Wyoming County company founded by Wolcott in 1990, changed its name to Western New York Cemetery Services when his son Levi and his son's wife, Victoria Wolcott, took over as owners in March 2018, the same month Wolcott began working at Forest Lawn.

Forest Lawn paid the company slightly more than $1 million for its work at the cemetery over 2020 and 2021, according to tax forms filed by the cemetery.

Forest Lawn advanced the decertification by hiring leadmen – groundskeepers with supervisory responsibilities – who were part of the bargaining unit and eligible to vote on union matters but could be counted on by management to support its wish for a nonunion workforce, said Eric Williams, a mechanic and groundskeeper who served as the local's shop steward.

"The first leadman was Craig's nephew," Williams said. "Then it was friends of Craig's family."

One of the new hires, Adam Ivancic, jumped at the chance to work at Forest Lawn after eight years as a groundskeeper at St. Joseph Cemetery in Niagara Falls, calling it his "dream job."

"The money was good, I got a take-home vehicle, and in my line of work the chance to go from the minors to the big leagues," Ivancic told The Buffalo News.

But he soon sensed another reason why Forest Lawn hired him.

"I felt Joe Dispenza and Craig Wolcott brought me in to be a union buster," Ivancic said. "I would never have gone there if I knew what they wanted me for. I didn't want to be a part of that."

Ivancic left after a year on the job.

By then the union was near its end, two months from a decertification vote.

The 8-to-4 vote to remove the union came on Sept. 14, 2021, with the National Labor Relations Board certifying the outcome that November.

The four men on the losing end of the vote lost their jobs at the end of that year, including Erler, forced to retire at 64, nine months earlier than he planned.

"We all felt we were being forced out, and it turns out we were," Erler said. "In the end, there were only four of us left, and we all got pink slips."

Craig Wolcott, now a vice president at Forest Lawn, received $178,849 in compensation in 2021.

In addition to what Western New York Cemetery Services was paid, other Wolcott family members have been hired by the nonprofit cemetery, too.

B. Wolcott Roofing, owned by Craig's son Beau Wolcott, got $184,652 in work from the cemetery in 2021.

Craig Wolcott's son Tyye has worked as a groundskeeper since May 2022.

Together, Wolcott and businesses connected to Wolcott family members received over $1.03 million from Forest Lawn in 2021.

The union members remain angry over losing their jobs.

"What they did felt lousy," Erler said. "I couldn't believe they got away with it."

Bid to be more efficient

Trustees for the Forest Lawn Group and Dispenza's attorney contend there was nothing improper with the vote to remove the groundskeepers union.

"In September 2021, a Forest Lawn union member filed a union decertification petition with the National Labor Relations Board, without any involvement of Forest Lawn," according to a statement from the cemetery to The News.

The National Labor Relations Board supervised and tallied the ballots of secret-ballot election for union members, according to the statement.

"Joe Dispenza is the proud son of union parents," said attorney Terrence Connors, who represents Dispenza. "The process of decertification of the union at Forest Lawn was begun by 13 union members. The rest of the process was controlled by the attorneys for Forest Lawn and approved by the National Labor Relations Board."

Dispenza's radio ads have made him a familiar voice for Forest Lawn since he became president 18 years ago of the bucolic, 269-acre cemetery that opened in 1850, the final resting place for 165,000 people. He has overseen Forest Lawn and a crematory in Buffalo along with four other cemeteries in Williamsville, Hamburg and West Seneca.

Dispenza declined to be interviewed, as he faces his own job-related problems. Forest Lawn's trustees placed Dispenza, who earned $308,844 in 2021, on paid administrative leave on June 21, 2022.

A statement from the trustees said Dispenza is on leave "pending the results of an independent investigation of internal personnel-related complaints."

Wolcott has served as interim president since the trustees put Dispenza on leave.

The trustees, in a statement to The News, said Forest Lawn hired Western New York Cemetery Services as part of a strategy to pursue mergers with other cemeteries.

In early 2021, the Forest Lawn Group, in a bid to be more efficient and to save on costs, issued a request for proposals for cemetery services that included mowing and trimming, pouring of memorial foundations and the digging of graves. Western New York Cemetery Services was the only one to submit a proposal for all three services, and was the lowest bidder for the mowing and trimming services.

The company received $396,845 in compensation in 2020. That amount rose to $666,596 – an increase of $269,751 – in 2021.

"Forest Lawn has realized significant savings from its use of Western New York Cemetery Services, and is pleased with the quality of the services performed to date," the statement said.

Wolcott began at Forest Lawn as a superintendent of mergers in March 2018, became superintendent of grounds in April 2019 and rose to vice president of operations and mergers in August 2021.

The New York State Division of Cemeteries raised concerns in 2021 about the Wolcott family-owned company repairing broken monuments at three of Forest Lawn Group's cemeteries.

The state agency eventually allowed the work to be done, at a cost of $174,698, because only two companies responded with bids, and the bid from Western New York Cemetery Services was the lowest and most thorough.

Before the agency permitted the work, Dispenza wrote to the agency in an attempt to alleviate any concerns, clarifying that Wolcott "is not a board member or officer of the Forest Lawn Group."

Six months later, Wolcott was named a vice president.

The New York State Cemetery Board has initiated an audit of Forest Lawn Group as a result of Wolcott being named interim president, said board spokeswoman Mercedes Padilla.

Wolcott declined to be interviewed. A Forest Lawn spokesman provided written statements on behalf of him and the board.

Confrontation over pay

The catalyst for the union's downfall, the former employees contend, happened in 2020 when Dispenza decided to take away premium Sunday pay.

The cemetery, according to Williams, claimed the union contract gave Dispenza the authority to do so in face of the challenges posed by Covid-19.

Williams, the local's shop steward, met with Dispenza on April 29 of that year to voice the union's disagreement.

The meeting did not go well.

"He called me every name in the book and threatened my job," Williams said.

The union filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the Forest Lawn president of having "threatened and coerced an employee" carrying out union responsibilities.

The NLRB substantiated the claim and required Forest Lawn to post a "Notice to Employees" signed by Dispenza. The posting stated union workers had the right to "form, join or assist a union," and management would not "interfere with, restrain, or coerce you in the exercise" of those rights or "threaten you with discharge if you engage in activities on behalf of the union."

"Joe was furious about the complaint," said Meghann Surrett, Dispenza's assistant and the board's corporate secretary before leaving in February 2022. "Joe had it out for the union. He felt the older crew were lazy and taking advantage that they were in a union, so he pushed to have other people vote the union out.

"Once the decision was made," she said, "everything happened very fast."

"There was no doubt in our mind that that was the catalyst for what came later," said George Harrigan, principal officer for Local 449.

Surrett, who as corporate secretary attended board meetings, said the trustees were aware of the effort to remove the union and replace them with the company connected to Wolcott's family.

The Hodgson Russ law firm also played a role in the union's demise, she said.

Joseph Bracchio, a labor relations attorney at Hodgson Russ, was "very involved with the union issue," she said.

The law firm has done legal work for the cemetery company "for decades on a variety of matters, including unique and complex issues under the New York Cemetery Law," the trustees said in a statement.

Hodgson Russ also has a strong presence on the board.

Chairman James Wadsworth, who was paid $55,000 in 2021, is a retired Hodgson Russ partner and Hugh M. Russ III, who was paid $9,000 in 2021, is a partner with the law firm. The company earned $218,807 in legal services from Forest Lawn in 2020 and $171,459 in 2021, with the two trustees recusing themselves before board decisions that involved the law firm.

'They stacked the deck'

Soon after he started his job as a leadman at Forest Lawn, it became clear to him that his new bosses had it in for the union groundskeepers, Ivancic said.

"There were things going on down there I didn't want to be a part of," he said.

Ivancic said it was understood that the leadmen were to treat the groundskeepers poorly as a way to prod them to quit their jobs. Instead, he befriended them.

"How was I going to put them out of a job and still consider myself a decent person?" he said. "I couldn't do that."

Some of the veteran groundskeepers said they suddenly found themselves whacking weeds for days on end and even weeks. A couple of the men did quit, according to the former groundskeepers.

Ivancic said Wolcott was critical of the groundskeepers, recounting Wolcott as often saying, "Be patient – soon enough those guys will be out of here."

But some of the new, younger hires did not impress Ivancic.

"Some of them were kids fresh out of high school, and none had cemetery experience," he said, calling them unqualified.

Ivancic quit Forest Lawn, leaving a job that paid twice his previous salary and guaranteed six hours of overtime every week.

On Sept. 9, five days before the decertification vote, the union reached an agreement with Forest Lawn requiring the company to pay the Sunday premium rate and make it retroactive for workers who had it taken away.

Harrigan said the union's victory over the Sunday premium rate – the same week as the vote – exposed the decertification vote as a sham election, one that succeeded only because the cemetery hired people who would vote to decertify the union.

Local 449 didn't appeal the decertification vote, since the new leadmen were eligible to join the union and vote for its decertification.

"Why would our union members petition to decertify from the union, five days after the union secured a pre-arbitration settlement requiring Forest Lawn to pay premium rates for Sunday work at twice the hourly rate?" Harrigan said. "The answer is quite obvious. They wanted to bust the union and put their own family and friends in place, which would be beneficial only to them and cast the long-term union members out in the cold."

But a question still nags Erler.

"I understand they stacked the deck and union busted and the whole nine yards, but I don't know why they did that to begin with," he said. "I was never late for work and took on assignments because people didn't want to do the job I had."