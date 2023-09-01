On Friday, for the last time in his four decades with the City of Tonawanda Police Department, Capt. Fredric Foels will drink a glass of orange juice, ride his bicycle the two-tenths of a mile from his home and sit down at his desk to read through the overnight reports from patrol, while eating a banana.

Sept. 1 is Foels' last day on the job before he retires.

The OJ and the banana might be part of the reason why he's never taken a single sick day in his career, Foels said.

Or maybe a more simple reason why he has devoted his life to serving the 15,000 residents of the 3.9-square-mile city on the banks of the Niagara River.

"Three simple words: love the job," Foels said last week in his office as he sat down with The Buffalo News to talk about his career.

A lifelong resident of the city, Foels said he was inspired to become a police officer because his father, Leonard Foels, was one too.

"Just seeing him, watching him and having him come home for lunch in uniform," Foels recalled.

He has watched the job of police officer evolve in his career, especially the way it starts. He was hired in 1982 and was sent to the police academy for 16 weeks, compared to the 21 officers go through now.

His field training with a senior officer lasted just a couple of weeks, he said. "And basically, you were by yourself," he said. That supervision now lasts about six months.

Like many rookies, Foels started out on the midnight shift.

Foels recalled the first time he was alone on patrol. An Amtrak train conductor had called to report that he thought his train might have hit a person on the tracks that run through the city.

"It was a Saturday night, midnight. All alone," Foels said.

He recounted how he and a lieutenant had to climb up a steep embankment to meet the conductor and engineer who were standing on the tracks by the stopped train.

"It takes almost a half a mile for them to stop," Foels said. His lieutenant told him to start looking.

He was walking by himself, shining a flashlight when he finally found the deceased victim.

It was one of many calls over the years Foels said he will never forget.

Also seared into his memory was the heartbreaking scene of a drunk driving crash in December 1985 that took the lives of two 11-year-old boys who were playing outside.

"Robert O'Brien and Anton Harnish," Foels said. "I've always remembered their names."

Then there was the night he responded to a rare, drive-by shooting in the city. He was supposed to be on vacation, but he showed up to the scene to help with the investigation.

About 3:30 a.m. May 26, 2020, around two hours after the shooting on a quiet, residential street, police working the crime scene noticed a man on the other side of the street.

"Whatcha doin'?" a police officer asked him.

The man muttered something about needing to go upstairs to get something or check on a dog, Foels told The News then.

The muttering man went upstairs to his upper-floor apartment, then came running down the stairs, firing repeatedly at the police outside with a high-powered rifle, Foels said.

"He came down the stairs with guns blazing," Foels was quoted saying.

A veteran detective was shot multiple times in the barrage of gunfire. Other officers ducked for cover as bullets shattered windows and pierced car doors and walls.

They chased after the suspect and he was arrested. His case is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 11.

"Our training kicked in. We knew what to do with our training," Foels said. "But the aftermath of one of our officers being shot, you know, that affected all of us. It affected not only the five other guys that were at the scene, but it affected our whole department. We're not a big department. We're only 30 officers."

But usually, being a police officer in the City of Tonawanda has meant taking care of more mundane situations – and Foels liked that.

Foels loved the idea of watching over his community.

"We answer the calls that maybe a larger city's department wouldn't get to right away," he said. Like a loose dog, a deer that was struck by a car or graffiti.

"We try to answer all the calls as a priority because it's important for that person who called the police," he said.

When he made lieutenant in 1998, he was back on midnights, a tough but memorable assignment.

"The people that you deal with at midnight – it's a whole different type of people, the night owls. Eighty percent of them are probably intoxicated," he said.

In 2004, he went to the records department. It was during that time that he noticed something curious: He kept seeing reports about tractor-trailers smashing into the Young Street railroad bridge.

It turned out it was a nationwide problem. Truck drivers who weren't paying attention to signs or their commercial GPS alerts were crashing into low railroad bridges, leaving their trailers crumpled or peeled like sardine cans.

Foels started looking back through old reports and found report after report. He began compiling them in a binder. Dating back to 2000, he's counted at least 65 bridge crashes.

"I can tell you exactly when the last one was," he said, pulling the binder down from his shelf. Last time the bridge got hit was Dec. 2 of 2022."

That may have something to do with attention Foels drew to the truck crashes after he made captain, placing multiple signs up and down Young Street to catch the attention of truck drivers and also alert the media to the recurring problem.

The University at Buffalo recently did a study and now a $1.2 million federally funded project is underway to install infrared sensors that trigger an electronic sign to alert drivers to the low bridge ahead and redirect them to a safer route.

Foels acknowledged that four decades is an unusually long time for a police officer to stay on the job.

"The norm is anywhere from 20 to 25 years," he said, due to benefits kicking in after 20 years, as well as burnout from the high-pressure job.

Foels recounted talking to a lieutenant who retired just as Foels was starting in the department.

"Let me tell you something about this job," Foels said the lieutenant said to him. "He says: 'You blink once, you'll have 10 years. He says you blink twice, you'll have 20 years. That's how fast this career goes.' And boy, was that true. So I must have blinked a couple more times. I have 40 years now."