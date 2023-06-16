Gov. Kathy Hochul will introduce legislation that grants the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversight over the Lockport Cave boat tour, her office announced late Friday.

The proposed bill is a response to Monday's fatal capsizing of a tour boat in the Lockport Cave and the subsequent discovery that no state, county or local agency had responsibility for inspecting the boat and the tour operation.

State Parks regulates commercial vessels but, Hochul's office said, does not have the authority to oversee boats in non-navigable waters, such as in caves on private property.

The governor in a statement said the proposed legislation, which must gain State Senate and Assembly approval, would close this loophole.

“As we mourn the loss of life resulting from the boat crash in the Lockport Caves, my administration is proposing legislation to prevent future tragedies,” Hochul said. “The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has the tools to keep us safe and this legislation will ensure they have the legal authority to use these to keep passengers safe on boats in caves.”

A Niagara Falls man was killed and 11 others were injured in Monday morning's incident, when a tour boat carrying 29 people flipped over in the manmade tunnel that branches off from the Erie Canal in Lockport.

City, Niagara County and state officials in the hours and days after the incident said they did not know who had responsibility for inspecting and regulating the boat tour. The U.S. Coast Guard does not have jurisdiction over this type of waterway and there is no record the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration had ever inspected the operation.

The question of jurisdiction grew more pointed after The Buffalo News reported on Tuesday that the boat had capsized at least once previously, in 2015, but neither city police nor state officials investigated this incident.

No one was injured in the earlier capsizing, which involved a group from what was then Baker Victory Services, but passengers on the boat described a frightening scene.

Lockport police are continuing their investigation into what caused Monday's capsizing. Emergency crews were able to get everyone to safety except Harshad Shah, a native of India who operated a motel in Niagara Falls.

He was pinned under the boat and drowned before he could be rescued. His wife also was on the tour and was injured in the incident.

The family has declined interview requests but this week issued a statement to news outlets expressing their devastation over Shah's untimely death.

"Harshad Shah was a family man who will be deeply missed. His wife remains in shock, unable to come to terms with this fatal event that unfolded before her eyes," the family said in an email. "We are all seeking answers to the why and how of this tragedy. The loss of Harshad Shah has forever changed our family, leaving an irreplaceable void."

The Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride, the business that operated the boat tour, has remained closed since Monday afternoon.

The city's chief building inspector late Tuesday deemed the property unsafe because of electrical hazards and ordered co-owner Tom Callahan to make needed repairs before the ride can reopen. OSHA also is investigating the incident.