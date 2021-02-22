After experimental Covid-19 treatment, 80-year-old woman thankful to be home

She now knows that her son, Michael, and daughter, Michelle Kulbacki, insisted that doctors give Smentkiewicz Ivermectin, a drug that has helped Covid-19 patients in other countries but has not yet been approved as a Covid-19 treatment in the U.S.

She also realizes that, when doctors were reluctant to give her more than one dose of the drug, her son and daughter hired attorneys Ralph C. Lorigo and Jon F. Minear to get a court order that enabled her to get more doses.

On Jan. 8, State Supreme Court Justice Henry J. Nowak ordered the hospital to resume treatment with Ivermectin. After that, Smentkiewicz made a strong recovery. She was able to leave the hospital in mid-January.

2nd WNY hospital ordered to treat Covid-19 patient with experimental drug State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso on Friday ordered a Rochester hospital to continue Ivermectin treatments to Glenna Dickinson, 65, of Albion.

She then spent a month in the Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Amherst, and on Tuesday, she returned home.

“I am so appreciative of my family, the lawyers, the judge, the doctors, and all these people who were praying for me and fighting for me,” said Smentkiewicz, speaking to a reporter in a strong, clear voice. “I know I had a lot of prayer warriors on my side.”