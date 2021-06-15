After dispute with Niagara University, police academy to return to NCCC

After a decade at Niagara University, the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy is expected to move back to Niagara County Community College in Sanborn.
The move came after the academy's May graduation ceremony was moved away from its usual location on the NU campus.
Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said Friday he was informed of a planned protest on campus surrounding the graduation. NU spokesman Thomas Burns said the university knew of no such protest, but it did ask the graduation to be delayed because of a scheduling issue.
The graduation normally is held in the NU Dining Commons, but it was unavailable because students would still be using it. That resulted from Covid-19 pandemic-related schedule changes delaying the university's own commencement past its usual date, Burns said.
The police ceremony eventually was held May 10 at Niagara Falls High School.
The county announced Thursday that a design firm has been hired to work on the NCCC project.
Filicetti said he will meet with the NCCC Board of Trustees Tuesday. NCCC spokeswoman Barbara DeSimone said the board supports the academy's return to the county-sponsored college.
Asked if the Sheriff's Office no longer feels welcome at NU, Filicetti replied, "We have a better opportunity at NCCC."
"I don't personally know what the details were, but in my opinion, the wounds were healed," county Legislator David E. Godfrey said in an interview. "It brings it back to where it really belongs: a county facility. That's what it's all about."
Support Local Journalism
NU issued a statement that seemed to indicate the academy had not been asked to leave campus.
"As we looked ahead our goal had been to strengthen our relationship with the academy, and we had identified a number of new initiatives designed to support the academy, and improve the learning experience for the recruits," the statement said.
"However, we understand the opportunities the NCLEA has with our great partners at Niagara County Community College, and we wish the academy great success in its work. We pledge our continued support as a resource to them to strengthen our community as a whole," the statement said.
Godfrey said the Legislature doesn't have to vote on the move.
"This is the sheriff's budget, but as far as moving it, the Legislature would be fully supportive," said Godfrey, R-Wilson, chairman of the Community Safety Committee.
The academy, jointly operated by the Sheriff's Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department, was located at NCCC from 1974 to 2011. It trains newly hired officers or those hoping to be hired by police agencies, primarily but not always within Niagara County.
When the academy moved to NU, officials said it had outgrown the available space in Sanborn.
The academy was long housed in an annex to Building C at NCCC, but today that space is used for mechanical technology labs, DeSimone said.
NCCC officials are looking for temporary office space for the academy, but there's a possibility of new construction on the Sanborn campus to house the program.
Filicetti said the county received a state grant, through the efforts of State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, which can be used for the project.
Ortt's spokesman, Andrew Dugan, said there were several grants for public safety projects, totaling about $1.5 million.
DeSimone said the SUNY system would not have to approve any new construction for this purpose, but there has been no decision on whether there will be such construction.