After dispute with Niagara University, police academy to return to NCCC

"I don't personally know what the details were, but in my opinion, the wounds were healed," county Legislator David E. Godfrey said in an interview. "It brings it back to where it really belongs: a county facility. That's what it's all about."

NU issued a statement that seemed to indicate the academy had not been asked to leave campus.

"As we looked ahead our goal had been to strengthen our relationship with the academy, and we had identified a number of new initiatives designed to support the academy, and improve the learning experience for the recruits," the statement said.

"However, we understand the opportunities the NCLEA has with our great partners at Niagara County Community College, and we wish the academy great success in its work. We pledge our continued support as a resource to them to strengthen our community as a whole," the statement said.

Godfrey said the Legislature doesn't have to vote on the move.

"This is the sheriff's budget, but as far as moving it, the Legislature would be fully supportive," said Godfrey, R-Wilson, chairman of the Community Safety Committee.