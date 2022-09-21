 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After devastating fire, West Side Bazaar seeking temporary site, donations

West Side Bazaar fire

Htay Naing, owner of the Thai restaurant Nine at Night, says he is filled with sadness as he watches building owners survey the damage after an accidental fire early Tuesday morning devastated the West Side Bazaar, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. 

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Following a fire at the West Side Bazaar that caused extensive damage to the Grant Street market and food court Tuesday morning, organizers are asking for help finding a new temporary home.

"We are looking for below-market-rate commercial kitchen and retail space for our current Bazaar businesses," a message from Westminster Economic Development Initiative said on its website.

They are also seeking financial donations to help the business owners get back on their feet. Tax deductible donations can be made to donorbox.org/donateforimpact.

Early Tuesday morning, a fire ripped through the one-story commercial structure at 25 Grant St. Fire officials said the blaze was accidentally caused by a countertop fryer. Damage to the building and contents was estimated at $300,000.

The bazaar was made up of multiple food stalls and kiosks where immigrants and resettled refugees sold food and goods from around the world.

WEDI is building a larger site for the bazaar but that location is not expected to be ready for another year.  

