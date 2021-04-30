After Delaware North's dismal 2020, 'we're very optimistic now'

• The company now has 5,900 active full-time hourly and salaried employees, compared to 4,400 last September.

• Among the 5,900 active employees are 640 who are based in Western New York. The local number of workers back on the job is up from 382 last September.

• Meanwhile, the company still has about 3,770 full-time hourly and salaried workers on business disruption leave. That figure includes 175 local workers who remain on leave.

During the first several months of the pandemic, company officials would review the outlook for their business operations on a weekly basis, Jerry Jacobs Jr. said.

“Every week, it got worse. Every week, we were having to adjust our forecast down. This went on for months,” he said.

Then, about three months ago, the picture started to improve, and it has continued to do so, Jerry Jacobs Jr. said.

“We’re very optimistic now,” he said.

Lou Jacobs said going through the pandemic’s hardships have “made this company so much stronger. Our level of optimism is probably higher than it’s ever been before. Our associates have done an unbelievable job, taking on more with less resources.”