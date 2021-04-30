After Delaware North's dismal 2020, 'we're very optimistic now'

Delaware North was clobbered by the pandemic last year.
That’s no surprise, given how much of its business depends on industries like restaurants, tourism, travel and pro sports events, where crowds vanished.
But now there are signs of a turnaround at the Buffalo-based hospitality giant.
“As states begin to open up, we’re seeing an enormous amount of pent-up demand,” said Jerry Jacobs Jr., CEO of Delaware North along with his brothers Lou and Charlie, who each hold that title.
“Our customers have cash in their pockets. They’re wanting to get out and do the sorts of things that we, our business, is about: people outdoors, people enjoying sports and enjoying time together, but also time in open spaces,” he said.
Things looked bleak for Delaware North in 2020. The company suffered a loss of nearly $250 million. Its revenues plummeted 61% to $1.45 billion. Delaware North eliminated 4% of its full-time U.S. workforce, and placed on leave 6,800 full-time employees.
Now, as the businesses Delaware North serves start to recover, more of its employees are returning to work:
• The company now has 5,900 active full-time hourly and salaried employees, compared to 4,400 last September.
• Among the 5,900 active employees are 640 who are based in Western New York. The local number of workers back on the job is up from 382 last September.
• Meanwhile, the company still has about 3,770 full-time hourly and salaried workers on business disruption leave. That figure includes 175 local workers who remain on leave.
During the first several months of the pandemic, company officials would review the outlook for their business operations on a weekly basis, Jerry Jacobs Jr. said.
“Every week, it got worse. Every week, we were having to adjust our forecast down. This went on for months,” he said.
Then, about three months ago, the picture started to improve, and it has continued to do so, Jerry Jacobs Jr. said.
“We’re very optimistic now,” he said.
Lou Jacobs said going through the pandemic’s hardships have “made this company so much stronger. Our level of optimism is probably higher than it’s ever been before. Our associates have done an unbelievable job, taking on more with less resources.”
Reopenings are underway, at different levels, in states where Delaware North operates. Nearly 30% of Americans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Those trends are bringing people back to the places where Delaware North operates.
Here is a look at where things stand in Delaware North’s key businesses and what is on the horizon.
Sportservice: Delaware North’s sports hospitality segment was upended last year by stadiums barring fans from games or severely restricting attendance. Without crowds, there was no one to buy concessions, and Sportservice’s business evaporated.
That has changed as teams and stadiums adapt to Covid-19. Ten of the 11 Major League Baseball stadiums served by Delaware North have fan capacity of 10% to 25%. The exception: Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, which is operating at full capacity.
Five NHL and NBA arenas where Delaware North operates have fan capacity of 10% to 20%. One of them, TD Garden, is owned and operated by Delaware North and has 12% fan capacity.
Delaware North officials say enclosed arenas are still in a different spot compared to open-air stadiums, when it comes to capacity restrictions. Even so, Sportservice’s operations are coming back on line, said Charlie Jacobs.
“It’s still not quite what we need it to be or hoped it would be, and that’s a lot of our workforce as well, those hourly associates who come in and work on game days,” he said.
Delaware North said it is adding new pro sports clients later this year.
Travel: Air travel plunged nationwide last year during the pandemic. That was bad news for Delaware North’s operations at airports around the country, with fewer passengers passing through terminals.
Now air travel is picking up. The Transportation Security Administration reports U.S. airport screenings have stayed above 1 million passengers per day since mid-March – compared to just 87,000 in a single day at the low point in April 2020. Air travel figures are still far below the pre-pandemic days of 2019, when over 2 million passengers screened per day was typical at this time of year.
Delaware North says the pickup in air travel volumes in the past six months is driven almost entirely by leisure travelers. Business travel volumes are only 50% of their pre-pandemic level and aren’t likely to pick up until fall at the earliest, as more offices reopen, company officials said.
“People are really wanting to get out and travel,” Lou Jacobs said. "We all believe that it’s going to take offices opening before we see business travel re-emerge. You’re not going to fly to Buffalo to go visit someone in their home.”
Delaware North doesn’t expect convention and group travel to regain strength until 2022.
Parks and resorts: Delaware North said its bookings in that segment for the summer are robust, as families look for places to travel safely domestically.
One such example is the company’s Explorer Cabins, which give families an alternative to staying in hotels when visiting parks where Delaware North has a presence.
“These are so popular right now,” Jerry Jacobs Jr. said.
The strong domestic bookings will help the company compensate for a second straight summer without a significant influx of international travelers, company officials said. Delaware North operates restaurants at Disney World and Disneyland, two attractions that continue to operate with reduced capacities.
The place where Delaware North most significantly feels the dropoff in international travelers is at Florida's Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which the company operates for NASA.
Casinos: All 10 of its casinos and gaming rooms, in six different states, are open, with states still imposing capacity limits in five of them. New York State will allow casino capacity to rise to 50% on May 15.
Delaware North recently agreed to sell a casino hotel on Long Island, for what Newsday reported was $120 million. Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting exercised an option to buy the property.
Company officials said they are looking long-range with their new investments in the casino and gaming industry.
"These are projects we can look out five, 10, 15 years from now and say, that’s the time horizon we’re interested in," Lou Jacobs said.
Now that more states are reopening, some of Delaware North's delayed projects are moving forward. The company plans to open its new hotel near the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex early next year, and complete a $250 million expansion of a casino in Arkansas. Delaware North is also debuting some new restaurant concepts at airports that had been in the works.
“You’ll see us opening a lot of new business in the next year, year and a half,” Jerry Jacobs Jr. said. “There’s a lot of built-in business at Delaware North that was just put on pause that you are now seeing come to fruition.”
Lou Jacobs said Delaware North is pleased to be ramping up its operations, bringing back more workers, and looking forward to resuming its philanthropic activities, as well.
“It is exciting and a lot more fun to be reopening,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for this a long time.”
Matt Glynn