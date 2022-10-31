After deadly cocaine robbery, one drug dealer wanted to kill the toddler. Another one intervened

The toddler's parents were shot in a driveway in a minivan, their skeletal remains later found in a remote industrial site in Black Rock.

Another person the family was with had also been killed, the body chopped into parts and burned to near ashes in a fire pit on Box Avenue.

So how did then-3-year-old Noelvin – who had been in the minivan with his parents when they were shot – survive the carnage of a deadly cocaine robbery between drug dealers in 2019 that left everybody he was with dead?

The little boy's life was spared when one drug dealer intervened against another drug dealer who wanted to kill him too, according to testimony in a murder trial now in its fifth week in federal court in Buffalo.

"He wanted to kill him," Jariel Cobb told jurors, referring to Deandre Wilson, the Buffalo man charged with murdering the three adults from Florida. "I told him if we do that, it's over."

On a Sunday evening in September 2019, Cobb and his brother, James Reed, waited with Wilson at 4 Roebling Ave. in the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Park neighborhood. They were waiting for Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred, who were Cobb's source of cocaine and were going to deliver a kilogram.

When the contingent from Orlando, Fla., arrived, Valentin-Colon waited in the minivan with his wife, Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, and their son Noelvin, as Roman-Audiffred entered the home.

Reed said he was taken by surprise when Wilson came out of a bathroom with a gun.

Wilson is charged with fatally striking Roman-Audiffred with the gun in the kitchen, opening a head gash.

Cobb, 49, and Reed, 40, who have pleaded guilty to narcotics distribution and setting a fire to destroy evidence, among other counts, have testified against Wilson in the triple-murder trial.

Reed told jurors he was in the home's living room just expecting to count money for the drug deal.

"I heard like a thud hit the floor, like a sack of potatoes being dropped out of somebody's hands," Reed told jurors about the assault on Roman-Audiffred.

"What are you doing? There is people in the van," Reed recalled his brother saying to Wilson.

"Deandre runs outside. Jariel runs outside behind him," Reed testified. "And I hear two shots."

Reed testified he didn't see who shot the parents, but he said he saw from the kitchen window Wilson drag Valentin-Colon out of the driver's seat of the van and put him in the second row on the floor.

Reed said the mother appeared to be dead because she wasn't moving.

Reed said he also saw the child in the minivan.

Wilson got in the van and drove off, and Cobb came back into the house, Reed told jurors.

"I told Jariel there was a kid in the back of the van," Reed said.

And that's when Cobb "took off to his car in front of the house. I could see his car pulling off behind the van."

The minivan reached the intersection of Scajaquada and Kilhoffer streets, where Wilson planned to park the minivan behind a building.

Cobb testified that when he caught up to Wilson, he asked for the child.

"I was telling him let me get the kid out of the van," Cobb told jurors. "He didn't want to give me the kid."

Cobb returned to the Roebling home, where he and his brother dealt with Roman-Audiffred's body, Reed said.

In his opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi said Wilson left the van in the secluded spot with the child still inside. The child remained in the van with his dead parents for about eight hours until Wilson returned with Cobb in the early morning hours.

While the child was left strapped in his car seat overnight with the bodies of his parents, Wilson headed to Darien Lake for a concert, Reed testified.

"I believe a Meek Mill concert," Reed said, referring to the rap star who headlined a show on the evening of Sept. 15, 2019, at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in Darien Center.

"He had mentioned he was at a concert and he would be back," Reed testified.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"How did that make you feel?" a prosecutor asked Reed during the trial.

"Mad," Reed said, "that I was left to clean up the situation."

It was a bloody scene in the Roebling home, particularly the basement.

Cobb had returned to the home after unsuccessfully trying to retrieve the child from Wilson. Reed helped him move Roman-Audiffred’s body to the basement. There, Cobb used an ax to dismember Roman-Audiffred's body before putting the remains in several garbage bags and, with Reed’s assistance, loaded the bags into Cobb’s trunk.

"There was blood, the body was chopped, and he was starting to put it in garbage bags," Reed recalled.

After hosing down the basement, Cobb and Reed took the remains to 225 Box Ave., where they threw them onto a burn pit in the backyard.

Reed spent the rest of the night tending the fire, "to watch the (body parts) burn and make sure they burn," he told jurors.

"I had a shovel that I used to like move the body parts down some so it wouldn't be visible," he told jurors.

At the fire pit, Reed asked Cobb about the child.

"Me and Jariel had a brief conversation about what happened with the kid," Reed said. "He basically said, 'Nothing, he is all right. Don't worry about it.'"

After Wilson returned from the concert, he and Cobb drove to the intersection of Scajaquada and Kilhoffer streets to retrieve the minivan, which had been left behind a building on Scajaquada. Wilson drove the minivan into the rear yard area of 111 Tonawanda St., with Cobb following behind in his car. In the rear yard, Wilson and Cobb removed the child from the minivan and doused the minivan and the bodies of Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud with gasoline. Then they lit the vehicle and bodies on fire, according to court papers.

Surveillance video at 111 Tonawanda St. show the two drug dealers at approximately 3 a.m., along with the child, head back from the fire and toward Tonawanda Street.

Cobb said he brought liquid detergent to clean the child.

But Wilson feared the child could identify him, Cobb told jurors.

Cobb wanted the child to live, but Wilson said, "No, the kid's seen his face," Cobb said.

Cobb said if Wilson harmed the child, "it's over."

On the way back to the fire pit on Box Avenue, at about 3:15 a.m., Cobb took off the child's clothes except for a diaper and left him on a stranger's porch on Potomac Avenue.

Cobb said he told Wilson that he would "wash him up and put him on a porch," according to Cobb's testimony.

"I opened the car door so I could wipe the kid off," he told jurors. "I took off his clothes and washed the kid up. I wiped him off, his face, his arms, his hair."

"He was asking where his mom was," Cobb recalled.

"I took him on the porch and knocked on the door," Cobb said. "I told him his mom was in the house. He didn't believe it. He was crying, but he stayed up there."

Taking the stand on the trial's first day, Lois Augsburger recalled walking out on to her front porch at about 8 a.m. on Sept. 16 and seeing Noelvin crawl out from a box she leaves outside for stray cats.

She scooped up the nearly naked boy and wrapped him in her flannel nightgown. "He hugged me," she said. She ran to a neighbor and asked him to call the police.

Erie County Child Protective Services took custody of Noelvin and authorities put out a plea to the public to help identify him and locate his family. Hours later, police and firefighters would find the burnt remains of his parents in the charred minivan.

After they showed the child on the news, Cobb recalled to jurors, Wilson called him and said, "I told you we should have gotten rid of the kid."

Cobb said he hung up on him. But Wilson remained angry about letting the child live, Cobb recalled.

To calm down Wilson, Cobb said he told him, "I'll take the weight for everything. He was mad I didn't let him get rid of the kid. He was saying he wasn't going back to jail."

When asked on the stand what he meant by taking "the weight," Cobb replied that he would take the blame for everything that happened if police made arrests.

Cobb signed a plea agreement on July 21 and has assisted authorities in the prosecution of Wilson.

"A lot of stuff happened that day that I try not to remember," Reed told jurors. "But I can't delete it."